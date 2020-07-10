Kim Martel Named 2020 Paralegal of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralegal Kim M. Martel of Janet, Janet & Suggs, LLC has been named the 2020 winner of the American Association for Justice (AAJ) Paralegal of the Year Award Sponsored by Advocate Capital, Inc. Martel was nominated for this honor by Attorney Dov Apfel , Attorney Seth L. Cardeli, Attorney Michael W. Kessler and Attorney John Lancione.

She has been a paralegal at Janet, Janet & Suggs, LLC since September 2009. Martel holds several roles in the investigation and litigation of tragic medical malpractice cases involving brain damaged children and contributes in the legal community and the private sector.

Martel is fully qualified to do many functions routinely performed by law clerks and practicing lawyers. Nominating attorney, Dov Apfel, says she has demonstrated the ability to teach, tutor and mentor paralegals, legal assistants and even young lawyers. Her unique leadership qualities and high level of expertise helps her colleagues participate in complex medical malpractice cases.

Martel has spoken at seminars and conventions, such as the Maryland Association of Paralegals CLE Program in 2017 and the AAJ webinar for "Utilizing Critical Health Records to Make Your Case" in March 2020.

She is also a member in good standing with the Maryland Association of Paralegals (Administrative Vice President 2017 and 2018), and the National Federation of Paralegal Associations. She is a Paralegal Affiliate of the American Association for Justice and the Maryland Association for Justice.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Martel has participated in many other projects for those in need, including volunteer work at the Our Daily Bread soup kitchen and My Brother's Keeper soup kitchen.

Nominating attorney Dov Apfel says, "Kim has unselfishly demonstrated her value as a member of a legal services team, shown her dedication to the legal profession, and shown dedication to AAJ's mission."

In his nomination letter for Kim Martel, attorney John Lancione wrote, "I am honored to nominate Kim Martel..From the moment I met Kim, she impressed me with her breadth of knowledge of the cases she was working on and the level of passion with which she helped the attorneys pursue justice for the clients. She has always been extremely easy to work with..and her presence in a trial 'war room,' a mediation or courtroom creates a sense of calm for the lawyers, because we know Kim is on top of every issue and has our backs."

The AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award is given to an exceptional AAJ Paralegal Affiliate member who has made contributions to the paralegal profession, shown commitment to continuing legal education, and commitment to community volunteering. Advocate Capital, Inc. is proud to sponsor this award that recognizes the important, key role that paralegals play in our nation's civil justice system and in our communities.

Martel will receive the award virtually. As part of the award, Martel will receive complimentary registration to AAJ's virtual Amped Up conference, and airfare, hotel accommodations, and registration for AAJ's 2021 Annual Convention.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms. It has served the plaintiff bar for 21 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.advocatecapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

