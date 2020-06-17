Kim Morreale Selected to Participate in Inaugural WBENC Executive Education Program

CHICAGO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Strategic Communications President and CEO Kim Morreale is proud to have successfully completed the inaugural Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Executive Education Program, a new initiative sponsored by Wells Fargo that is designed to support women-owned businesses across the country. The initial five-week virtual program offered a blended learning curriculum that addressed both immediate business concerns related to the pandemic, as well as developing strong business plans to prepare for the future.

"The WBENC Executive Education Program was a transformational experience that armed me with the knowledge and insights necessary to manage my company's growth, chart a predictable path forward and ensure I have the right team to take my business to the next level," said President/CEO Kim Morreale. "WBENC's passion, commitment and dedication to seeing women-owned businesses not just succeed, but flourish, is unparalleled to any other organization that I've worked with. Thank you WBENC and Wells Fargo for all you do to support women-owned businesses and suppliers."

"The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the nation's leading certifier of women-owned businesses and a leading advocate for women entrepreneurs. In this work, it is our honor to support entrepreneurs like Kim Morreale, providing tools, resources and executive education opportunities which are immediately put into action to grow their businesses. Kim's active participation added value to the program and her focus on continuous improvement is sure to secure Morreale Communications' continued success," said Lindsey All, WBENC Director, Programs & Business Development.

Designed to equip participants with actionable executive education, the program explored strategies and best practices for developing clarity around business vision, navigating leadership and organizational issues, and learning from fellow women entrepreneurs about their companies and self-implementation journeys.

A cornerstone of the WBENC Executive Education Program is discussion around self-implementation by participants of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS)®, as described in the book Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business by Gino Wickman and owned by EOS Worldwide. The EOS® is a set of simple, practical, real-world tools that help entrepreneurs and leadership teams improve the operational value of their businesses.

Underwritten by a grant from Wells Fargo, the Midwest Executive Education Program marks the start of a nationwide series that will continue throughout 2020, ensuring women-owned businesses throughout the country have the skills they need to drive their business plan forward. To learn more about the WBENC and their Executive Education Program, visit https://www.wbenc.org/.

About Morreale Communications

Morreale's diverse team of experts excels at delivering public communication strategies that shape perception, build momentum and ignite change. Founded in 2006, Morreale brings unrivaled experience at all levels of media, government, business and politics. Our work includes organization and leadership positioning, public involvement and education, strategic media relations, branding transformation, policy advocacy, and crisis and issue management. Headquartered in Chicago, Morreale is a certified DBE/WBE.

