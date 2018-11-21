Kimbell Royalty Partners Posts Updated Investor Presentation

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell Royalty Partners" or "Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests across 28 states, announced today that an updated investor presentation has been posted on the Investor Relations section of its website and is currently available in the Events and Presentations section at http://www.kimbellrp.investorroom.com.

Members of management will be participating in meetings at the Credit Suisse Minerals Conference on December 4, 2018 in New York City and the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium on December 5-6, 2018 in New York City.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a limited partnership based in Fort Worth, Texas, and is managed by its general partner, Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.1 million gross acres in 28 states and in nearly every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 84,000 gross producing wells, with over 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Contact:

Rick Black

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

krp@dennardlascar.com

(713) 529-6600

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

