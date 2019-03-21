Kimbell Royalty Partners to Participate in the Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell Royalty Partners" or "Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests across 28 states, today announced its participation in the upcoming Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is an oil and gas mineral and royalty limited partnership based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell is managed by its general partner, Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 12.2 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 86,000 gross producing wells with over 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Contact:

Rick Black

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

krp@dennardlascar.com

(713) 529-6600

