Kimberly Beekman Joins Miraflora as Chief Content Creator

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven to help people be their best naturally through the unique properties of the hemp plant, Miraflora announced today that Kimberly Beekman has joined the company as chief content creator. In her new role, Beekman will hone the brand's content strategy and development for Miraflora.co.

"Kimberly is an accomplished journalist, and we are pleased to welcome her to Miraflora as our chief storyteller," said Christopher Wynne, CEO, Miraflora. "Miraflora continually looks for authentic, engaging ways to drive traffic across social, mobile and web by sharing our story and the unique experiences of those in our community living their lives to the fullest. Kim's extensive experience working with some of the leading publications in the outdoor and health and wellness space will help us bring those stories to life, creating value for Miraflora followers and customers through content."

Beekman is an award-winning journalist and the former editor-in-chief of Skiing Magazine. Her work has been recognized in "Best American Travel Writing," and won awards from Folio, the National Newspaper Association and the Western Publishing Association. She has also freelanced for prominent outdoor publications including Outside, Powder, Freeskier, Uncommon Path and more. As chief content creator, Beekman will be based out of Denver.

"Miraflora is dedicated to bringing inspiring stories to life, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team," said Beekman. "The company's commitment to philanthropy, female empowerment, and health is a full-circle approach to well-being. I'm excited to tell their story, and the stories of so many amazing people who have achieved incredible feats—feats made possible by finding the right balance between drive, focus, and self-care. Miraflora is dedicated to helping us find that balance, while inspiring us along the way."

In May 2020, Miraflora launched a new line of organically-grown, full-spectrum functional CBD hemp products —traceable from plant to product—for both daily wellness and active lifestyle. Each formula has been meticulously designed and scientifically engineered to help uphold the body's natural balance. Products include tinctures, soft gels and recovery balm. A line of Hemp Infusions sparkling beverages and CBD dog chews are also scheduled for release later this year.

