Kimberly Bone, PharmD, named Aprecia's Vice President of Medical & Clinical Affairs

"We are very excited to have Kimberly join our team," said Chris Gilmore, Aprecia's Chief Executive Officer. "Her professional background and energy comes at an important time for our company as we plan for our product launches and pursue new medication with the patient in mind."

"I am extremely honored to join the Aprecia team and support the effort to serve patients through our unique drug delivery platform," Bone said. "By delivering precise doses of medication in an easy-to-administer dosage form, patient compliance and experience improves, leading to better overall health."

Bone joins Aprecia from Publix Super Markets, Inc. where she served in several leadership roles in her 13 years with the company. These positions included Senior Manager of Managed Care, Clinical Pharmacist, and Retail Pharmacy Manager.

Bone holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Georgia.

About Aprecia

Founded in 2003, Aprecia received the first and only FDA approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) pharmaceutical product approval in 2015. Aprecia uses its ZipDose® Technology to create rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer. Without compression during the 3DP manufacturing process, engineered and coated particles such as taste masking and modified release are possible on a large dose products (over a 1000mg). Aprecia directly owns a patent estate for novel 3DP machines and pharmaceutical 3DP applications and licenses its exclusive technology platform to pharmaceutical partners as a means to extend product lines, improve patient reach and experience, and address FDA requirements as a pediatric delivery form. For more information, visit www.aprecia.com.

