Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced executive leadership changes to accelerate the company's progress toward achieving its K-C Strategy 2022 goals.

Aaron Powell, President of Kimberly-Clark Professional, has been named President of Kimberly-Clark's Asia-Pacific consumer business. In this role, Powell will be responsible for the company's largest international region with operations in more than 30 countries, including the ASEAN member states, Australia, China, India and South Korea.

Achal Agarwal, President of Kimberly-Clark's Asia-Pacific consumer business, has been named to the newly created role of Chief Transformation Officer. In his new role, Agarwal will lead the strategy and roadmap for further building K-C's global organizational capabilities and evolving its work practices to consistently deliver results.

Both Agarwal and Powell will continue to report to Mike Hsu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark. The moves are effective March 1. A successor to lead the Kimberly-Clark Professional business will be named in the near future.

"These leadership changes will help further enable achievement of our K-C Strategy 2022 objectives," said Hsu. "Achal and Aaron are both seasoned executives with proven ability to deliver higher levels of sustained results and position us to delight consumers every day, everywhere."

Powell has held a series of roles with increasing responsibility since joining Kimberly-Clark in 2007. Prior to leading the Kimberly-Clark Professional business, he led the company's consumer business in EMEA, and served as Vice President and Managing Director of Kimberly-Clark's consumer business in Central and Eastern Europe.

Agarwal brings extensive experience in building high-performance teams and leading organizational change. He joined Kimberly-Clark in 2008, and has accelerated growth and market share gains in emerging markets like China and ASEAN. Prior to joining Kimberly-Clark, Achal served in a variety of leadership roles at PepsiCo, Inc. and Imperial Chemical Industries.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 147-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

