Kimberly-Clark Announces Voluntary Recall of U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, Throughout U.S. and Canada

NEENAH, Wisconsin, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced a voluntary product recall of its U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, sold throughout the United States and Canada for a quality-related defect that could impact the performance of this product.

The recall is limited to specific lots of U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, that were manufactured between October 7, 2016 and October 16, 2018 and distributed between October 17, 2016 and October 23, 2018. Consumers can identify this product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package. A full list of recalled lot numbers is available on the U by Kotex® website. Retailers have been alerted to remove the recalled lot numbers from shelves and post a notification in their stores.

No other U by Kotex-branded products are subject to this recall.

Kimberly-Clark has received reports from consumers of the U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal, and in some cases causing users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body. There also have been a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms.

Any consumer with the impacted U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, in their possession should stop using the product immediately and promptly contact Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, for information regarding this recall. Consumers who experience vaginal injury (pain, bleeding, or discomfort), vaginal irritation (itching or swelling), urogenital infections (bladder and/or vaginal bacterial and/or yeast infections), or other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting following use of the impacted product should seek immediate medical attention.

U.S. health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they may experience using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program either online, by regular mail or by facsimile to 1-800-FDA-0178.

U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency Impacted Lot Code Listing

18 Count Package 34 Count Package 34 Count Multipack

(contains 17 U by Kotex

Sleek Tampons, Regular

Absorbency) 3 Count

Package NN628201B NN728713C NN628101A NN724713A NN629401B NN728313B XM700604X NN628301A NN728713D NN628101B NN724713B NN629501A NN729713A XM700904X NN628301B NN729813A NN628201A NN726713D NN631301B NN729713B XM702304X NN629101A NN731113A NN628201B NN726813A NN631401A NN730913C XM702404X NN629101B NN732513B NN629401A NN728213B NN631401B NN730913D XM702504X NN629201A NN733713D NN629401B NN728313A NN632213A NN732613B

NN630201A NN733813A NN631201B NN729613A NN632213B NN733813B

NN630201B NN800413B NN631301A NN729613B NN703113B NN733913A

NN630301A NN800513C NN632101B NN729713A NN703213A NN735313A

NN632713A NN802913B NN632113B NN732513B NN705513D NN735313B

NN632713B NN803013A NN632213A NN732613A NN706513A NN801413D

NN634713B NN804413A NN632213B NN733913A NN706513B NN801513A

NN634813A NN804413B NN633813D NN733913B NN706613A NN802913A

NN635713A NN807613D NN634113B NN735213B NN706613B NN803013B

NN635713B NN807713C NN634213A NN735313A NN708713A NN804313A

NN701813A NN808413C NN635013B NN801413C NN708713B NN804313B

NN701813B NN808413D NN635113C NN801413D NN711413A NN805713B

NN701913A NN812013A NN703113A NN802813D NN711413B NN805813A

NN703213B NN812013B NN703113B NN802913A NN713113A NN809913B

NN705713C NN812713B NN705613C NN804213D NN713113B NN811213D

NN705713D NN812813A NN706313C NN804313A NN713213C NN812613D

NN705813A NN814013D NN706313D NN805813A NN713213D NN812713A

NN707613D NN814113A NN706413C NN805813B NN714513B NN814013C

NN707713C NN814113B NN706413D NN807513D NN714613C NN814013D

NN711513A NN815513A NN707713C NN807613C NN716613A NN815413D

NN711513B NN815513B NN707713D NN809913A NN719413B NN815513A

NN715213B NN819613D NN711313C NN811213C NN719513C NN816813D

NN715313C NN819713A NN711313D NN811213D NN720613B NN816913A

NN715313D NN821313A NN711413A NN815413C NN720713A NN819613C

NN716713C NN822613B NN713013B NN815413D NN724713B NN819613D

NN716713D NN822713A NN713113A NN815513D NN724813A NN822513A

NN718313C NN824513D NN714313B NN816813D NN726813A NN822513B

NN720713B NN824613A NN714413A NN818113C NN726813B NN826613C

NN723413B NN824613B NN714413B NN818113D NN726913A NN826613D

NN723513A NN826513D NN719313B NN822413D NN728313A NN826713A

NN724913B NN826613C NN719413A NN822513A





NN725013A NN827813D NN722013B NN824613B





NN726913A NN827913C NN722113A NN824713A





NN726913B

NN722113B NN826713A









NN722213A NN826713B







Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_RGB_Blue_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kimberly-clark.com

