Kimberly-Clark Announces Voluntary Recall of U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, Throughout U.S. and Canada

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

16:15 ET

NEENAH, Wis., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced a voluntary product recall of its U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, sold throughout the United States and Canada for a quality-related defect that could impact the performance of this product.

The recall is limited to specific lots of U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, that were manufactured between October 7, 2016 and October 16, 2018 and distributed between October 17, 2016 and October 23, 2018. Consumers can identify this product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package. A full list of recalled lot numbers is available on the U by Kotex® website. Retailers have been alerted to remove the recalled lot numbers from shelves and post a notification in their stores.

No other U by Kotex-branded products are subject to this recall.

Kimberly-Clark has received reports from consumers of the U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal, and in some cases causing users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body. There also have been a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms.

Any consumer with the impacted U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, in their possession should stop using the product immediately and promptly contact Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m.7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, for information regarding this recall. Consumers who experience vaginal injury (pain, bleeding, or discomfort), vaginal irritation (itching or swelling), urogenital infections (bladder and/or vaginal bacterial and/or yeast infections), or other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting following use of the impacted product should seek immediate medical attention.

U.S. health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they may experience using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program either online, by regular mail or by facsimile to 1-800-FDA-0178.

Canadian health care professionals and consumers may report device-related incidents directly to Health Canada by completing a Health Product Complaint Form online.

U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency

Impacted Lot Code Listing

18 Count Package

34 Count Package

34 Count Multipack 
(contains 17 U by Kotex
Sleek Tampons, Regular
Absorbency)

3 Count
Package

NN628201B

NN728713C

NN628101A

NN724713A

NN629401B

NN728313B

XM700604X

NN628301A

NN728713D

NN628101B

NN724713B

NN629501A

NN729713A

XM700904X

NN628301B

NN729813A

NN628201A

NN726713D

NN631301B

NN729713B

XM702304X

NN629101A

NN731113A

NN628201B

NN726813A

NN631401A

NN730913C

XM702404X

NN629101B

NN732513B

NN629401A

NN728213B

NN631401B

NN730913D

XM702504X

NN629201A

NN733713D

NN629401B

NN728313A

NN632213A

NN732613B

NN630201A

NN733813A

NN631201B

NN729613A

NN632213B

NN733813B

NN630201B

NN800413B

NN631301A

NN729613B

NN703113B

NN733913A

NN630301A

NN800513C

NN632101B

NN729713A

NN703213A

NN735313A

NN632713A

NN802913B

NN632113B

NN732513B

NN705513D

NN735313B

NN632713B

NN803013A

NN632213A

NN732613A

NN706513A

NN801413D

NN634713B

NN804413A

NN632213B

NN733913A

NN706513B

NN801513A

NN634813A

NN804413B

NN633813D

NN733913B

NN706613A

NN802913A

NN635713A

NN807613D

NN634113B

NN735213B

NN706613B

NN803013B

NN635713B

NN807713C

NN634213A

NN735313A

NN708713A

NN804313A

NN701813A

NN808413C

NN635013B

NN801413C

NN708713B

NN804313B

NN701813B

NN808413D

NN635113C

NN801413D

NN711413A

NN805713B

NN701913A

NN812013A

NN703113A

NN802813D

NN711413B

NN805813A

NN703213B

NN812013B

NN703113B

NN802913A

NN713113A

NN809913B

NN705713C

NN812713B

NN705613C

NN804213D

NN713113B

NN811213D

NN705713D

NN812813A

NN706313C

NN804313A

NN713213C

NN812613D

NN705813A

NN814013D

NN706313D

NN805813A

NN713213D

NN812713A

NN707613D

NN814113A

NN706413C

NN805813B

NN714513B

NN814013C

NN707713C

NN814113B

NN706413D

NN807513D

NN714613C

NN814013D

NN711513A

NN815513A

NN707713C

NN807613C

NN716613A

NN815413D

NN711513B

NN815513B

NN707713D

NN809913A

NN719413B

NN815513A

NN715213B

NN819613D

NN711313C

NN811213C

NN719513C

NN816813D

NN715313C

NN819713A

NN711313D

NN811213D

NN720613B

NN816913A

NN715313D

NN821313A

NN711413A

NN815413C

NN720713A

NN819613C

NN716713C

NN822613B

NN713013B

NN815413D

NN724713B

NN819613D

NN716713D

NN822713A

NN713113A

NN815513D

NN724813A

NN822513A

NN718313C

NN824513D

NN714313B

NN816813D

NN726813A

NN822513B

NN720713B

NN824613A

NN714413A

NN818113C

NN726813B

NN826613C

NN723413B

NN824613B

NN714413B

NN818113D

NN726913A

NN826613D

NN723513A

NN826513D

NN719313B

NN822413D

NN728313A

NN826713A

NN724913B

NN826613C

NN719413A

NN822513A


NN725013A

NN827813D

NN722013B

NN824613B


NN726913A

NN827913C

NN722113A

NN824713A


NN726913B

NN722113B

NN826713A




NN722213A

NN826713B


