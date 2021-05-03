Kimberly-Clark Honors Students' Academic Excellence and Community Service With 2021 Bright Futures Scholarships

DALLAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark today announced it is awarding 2021 Bright Futures Scholarships worth $960,000 to 48 college-bound students in recognition of their academic achievements and leadership roles in their schools and communities.

Established in 1993, the Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and provides scholarship grants worth up to $20,000, or $5,000 per school year, to children of Kimberly-Clark employees throughout North America. Recipients are selected based on their academic performance, extracurricular activities, work experience and community involvement. Since its inception, the program has awarded over $45 million in scholarships to 2,250 students for full-time study at accredited colleges and universities.

"This year's scholarship recipients have demonstrated an impressive commitment to academic excellence and community service," said Jenny Lewis, vice president of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. "We are proud to support these students as they pursue their higher education, and we wish them the best for their continued success."

The 2021 class of Bright Futures Scholars will attend leading colleges and universities including Baylor University, Purdue University, Vanderbilt University and the University of Wisconsin. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces and engineering.

Click here for more information on this year's award recipients.

About the Kimberly-Clark Foundation

Established in 1952, the Kimberly-Clark Foundation is the charitable arm of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and is dedicated to supporting global causes that create lasting social change. supporting and strengthening families around the world. Together with funding from the corporation and employees, its primary focus is on social and community investments that increase access to sanitation, help women and children thrive, and empower women and girls.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

