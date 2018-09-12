Kimberly-Clark Named by Working Mother as One of 2018's 100 Best Companies

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark has been named to Working Mother's 100 Best Companies for 2018 for its work to create opportunities for female career advancement, paid parental leave, child care programs, benefits and flextime. The company also earned a spot on the 2017 list.

"For Kimberly-Clark to grow and prosper, we must build a workforce that reflects our consumers, and our ability to attract and retain working parents is incredibly important to that effort," said Scott Boston, Kimberly-Clark's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are proud to cultivate a business environment, along with employee resource groups like our Parents Interactive Network, where working parents have the tools they need to be their best at work and at home."

Working Mother revealed its annual list earlier today, based on the comparison of data submitted by companies, as well as data from U.S. companies collected by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) for its 2018 Employee Benefits Report.

"This year's 100 Best Companies continue to strive for excellence when it comes to providing a work environment that is not only woman-friendly, but parent-friendly," says Meredith Bodgas, editor-in-chief of Working Mother. "By offering flexible schedules, paid parental leave, post-leave phase-back periods, adoption and surrogacy financial assistance, and mentoring programs, these companies address working parents' and caregivers' needs head-on and help them succeed at work and home."

Working Mother also recognized Kimberly-Clark's Working Mother of the Year, Lesly VanDen Heuvel. A self-defined "Smart Mother on a Mission," VanDen Heuvel joined the company in 2005 and has held a variety of engineering roles prior to her current role as a Senior IT Business Analyst in Neenah, Wisconsin, VanDen Heuvel's volunteerism includes Cub Scout leader, STEM outreach coordinator, vice president of the local Youth Athletic Association, and Taekwondo instructor.

"Lesly's approach to her career, family and community is a great example of how women at Kimberly-Clark can successfully balance these priorities and achieve their dreams," said Tina Busch, Kimberly-Clark's Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion.

Kimberly-Clark and our employees around the world are proud to be recognized as a leading employer, innovator and sustainable manufacture of essential products. Working Mother's "100 Best Companies" list is the latest distinction for the company this year, which includes being listed on Forbes' 2018 Best Employers and Best Employers for Diversity.

To learn more about careers at Kimberly-Clark, visit welcomeoriginalthinkers.com.

About The Methodology

The 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. All applicants receive feedback showing how they compare with other applicants; however, the names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2017 data.

About Working Mother Media

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute, the National Association for Female Executives and Diversity Best Practices are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE :KMB ) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

