Kimberly-Clark Names Alison Lewis as Chief Growth Officer

DALLAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) today announced the appointment of Alison Lewis to the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer. Lewis joins Kimberly-Clark from Johnson & Johnson, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer of the Global Consumer business since 2013. She will join Kimberly-Clark at the end of July.

With her appointment, Lewis will have responsibility for leading the global marketing team, building marketing capabilities, and leading the corporate research and engineering team on creating consumer-inspired innovation. She will play a key role in the company's initiatives to improve commercial capabilities that drive growth. Lewis will report to Mike Hsu, Chief Executive Officer, and become a member of Kimberly-Clark's global executive leadership team.

"This appointment demonstrates our commitment to drive growth and excellence in the way we invent, market and sell our products across the world," said Hsu. "Alison brings a wealth of brand experience to this new position on our senior team. I'm confident she will help us put the full power of our enterprise scale behind our biggest product, promise and channel innovation ideas."

Prior to her role at Johnson & Johnson, Lewis served as Chief Marketing Officer, Senior Vice President, North America at The Coca-Cola Company, where she held several assignments after joining that company in 1996. Preceding that, she held several brand management roles at Kraft Foods.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 147-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

