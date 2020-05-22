Kimberly-Clark Names Gustavo Ghory as Chief Supply Chain Officer

DALLAS, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced that Gustavo Ghory has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective July 1, 2020.

Ghory will have global responsibilities for procurement, manufacturing, transportation, continuous improvement, sustainability, and quality, safety and regulatory operations. Ghory will report to Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark, and become a member of the company's executive leadership team.

"Gustavo is an outstanding global leader and I am confident that his extensive experience will help us improve the value we deliver from our world class global supply chain operations," said Hsu.

Ghory joins Kimberly-Clark with more than 35 years of deep experience within the consumer products goods industry, spanning several key senior leadership roles at Procter and Gamble and most recently at SmarterChains, a technology leader focused on creating agile manufacturing operations for manufacturers around the world.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

