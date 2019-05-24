Kimberly-Clark on a Mission for Period Progress on Menstrual Hygiene Day

DALLAS, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Menstrual Hygiene Day is May 28 and Kimberly-Clark is engaging consumers, communities and employees in a global effort to improve access to menstrual hygiene management.

Kimberly-Clark's commitment to menstrual hygiene began nearly 100 years ago with the introduction of the world's first disposable menstrual pads under the Kotex brand. Today, the company is extending its mission with innovative programs that address period poverty, defined as the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products, knowledge and basic sanitation that enable women to manage their periods with dignity.

"Kotex has been championing women's progress for nearly 100 years by challenging the stigma in the society to make sure neither a period nor the negative perceptions of it stand in the way of any woman's progress," said Deniz Gurler, senior brand manager for U by Kotex®. "We are taking that promise one step further by supporting women and girls whose futures can be changed by access to period supplies and education."

Supporting Women in Need through the Alliance for Period Supplies

Research conducted last year by Kimberly-Clark's U by Kotex brand found one in four women in the United States struggles to purchase period products due to lack of income. To bridge this gap, U by Kotex in 2018 helped found the Alliance for Period Supplies.

The program celebrated its first anniversary on May 1 and works with more than 60 allied programs nationwide to distribute free period supplies to local partners, schools, shelters and other facilities serving low-income individuals and families. To date, more than 17 million period products have been distributed through the network.

Select retail partners are also teaming up with U by Kotex throughout the year, linking purchases of U by Kotex products to an additional donation to reach even more individuals in need. Purchases will spark a donation of two period products to the Alliance for Period Supplies.

Driving Global Change with Plan International USA

Around the world, Kimberly-Clark partners with organizations to improve basic sanitation in communities at risk, including Plan International USA, Water Aid and Water For People. Clean, secure public toilet facilities help women and girls manage their periods with dignity.

In Bolivia, where approximately one in two girls do not have a hygienic way to manage their period because of poor bathroom conditions, the company's partnership with Plan International USA funded the construction of 27 new bathrooms in four schools over the past year while providing educational information to local communities about menstruation and menstrual hygiene.

Kimberly-Clark joined Plan International USA and Plan UK this week to discuss global menstrual hygiene challenges and the impact on girls through a #MenstrualHygieneChat hosted on Twitter. The full conversation can be found on the @PlanUSA and @PlanUK Twitter accounts.

Kimberly-Clark Employees Mobilize for Period Progress on May 28

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Kimberly-Clark employees will have the opportunity to join period supply drives benefitting the Alliance for Period Supplies network.

"We have 40,000 employees worldwide who can become ambassadors for period progress," said Gurler. "The conversations and actions we take today will help improve health, wellbeing and opportunities for women and girls tomorrow. We are united in our mission to end period poverty."



Menstrual Hygiene Day is a global awareness program introduced by Wash United in 2014 to bring global attention to the lack of menstrual hygiene management access, education and sanitation affecting millions of women and girls.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 147-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Alliance for Period Supplies

The Alliance for Period Supplies is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads a nationwide movement aimed at helping individuals and families who struggle to afford material basic needs. Launched in May 2018, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies raises national awareness of period poverty (#endperiodpoverty) and supports the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of Allied Programs that collect, warehouse and distribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).

About Plan International USA

Plan International USA is an independent development and humanitarian organization that advances children's rights and equality for girls. Plan believes in the power and potential of every child. Working together with children, young people, supporters, and partners, Plan strives for a just world, tackling the root causes of the challenges facing girls and all vulnerable children.

