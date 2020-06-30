Kimberly-Clark Professional and AHE to Honor Frontline Environmental Services Professionals

ROSWELL, Ga., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To recognize the extraordinary efforts of environmental services (EVS) professionals working in health care settings across the U.S., nominations are now being accepted for Environmental Services Heroes on the Frontline of Health Care, created by Kimberly-Clark Professional, in collaboration with the Association for the Health Care Environment (AHE).

This monthly spotlight program is designed to highlight and lift up outstanding environmental services professionals who are going above and beyond during these very challenging times to make a positive impact on the overall patient experience.

"Right now, due to COVID-19, many patients are being admitted to health care facilities with no loved ones or visitors allowed by their side," said Patti Costello, executive director of AHE. "We know there are many stories and examples of EVS personnel who are not just keeping these patients' rooms to the utmost standard of cleanliness, but also being a friendly face and a source of comfort for them during this time."

Environmental services directors can nominate a team member as an EVS Frontline Hero here, and all selected spotlights will be featured on the AHE website through Environmental Services Week™ (Sept 13-19, 2020).

"These individuals do not always get the recognition they deserve for ensuring the safety and well-being of so many," said Kristen Venegas, senior customer experience manager, Kimberly-Clark Professional. "We're proud to be able to spotlight their efforts in partnership with AHE."

To check out the monthly honorees or learn more about the program, visit ahe.org/evs-health-care-heroes.

About AHE

The Association for the Health Care Environment (AHE) is a Professional Membership Group of the American Hospital Association. AHE is the professional organization of choice for professionals responsible for caring for the patient and resident care environment across all care settings; including hospitals, long term care, continuing care retirement communities and ambulatory care. AHE shapes professional practice, advances and promotes the profession and promotes awareness for over 2,300 professionals working to ensure a clean and safe health care environment and quality outcomes.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech and KleenGuard. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit KCProfessional.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

