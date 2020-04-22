Kimberly-Clark Professional Donates $500,000 to Support Infectious Disease Training for Cleaning Professionals on Front Lines of COVID-19

ROSWELL, Ga., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the needs of cleaning professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimberly-Clark Professional has announced a new scholarship program to help smaller cleaning organizations provide critical training on infectious disease prevention and control measures for their employees. The program is in collaboration with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a division of ISSA.

Kimberly-Clark Professional has announced a new scholarship program to help smaller cleaning organizations provide critical training on infectious disease prevention and control measures for their employees. The program is in collaboration with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC). (PRNewsfoto/Kimberly-Clark Professional) To address the needs of cleaning professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimberly-Clark Professional has announced a new scholarship program to help smaller cleaning organizations provide critical training on infectious disease prevention and control measures for their employees. The program has a goal of 50% of scholarships going to females and will support a mentorship program in partnership with the ISSA Hygieia Network, the first women’s network for the global cleaning community. (PRNewsfoto/Kimberly-Clark Professional) (PRNewsfoto/Kimberly-Clark Professional)

"Cleaning professionals are working tirelessly behind the scenes to help other essential businesses run safely," said Susan Gambardella, President, Kimberly-Clark Professional North America. "They're heroes on the front lines, putting their own health and safety at risk. So, while they're looking out for others, we want to ensure someone is looking out for them. This scholarship program is about providing access for these essential heroes – especially those who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to get this training – to gain the knowledge they need to work safely and confidently."

The GBAC Fundamentals Online Course is focused on prevention, response and control measures for biohazards in the workplace – with a special emphasis on infection and contamination control measures for infectious disease outbreak situations such as SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19. More information about the course can be found here.

Through Kimberly-Clark Professional's $500,000 donation, more than 10,000 cleaning professionals across the globe will be able to complete the GBAC Fundamentals online course at no cost. Smaller businesses, who may not have otherwise been able to fund this training for their employees, are given priority placement into the program.

In addition, the program has a goal of 50% of scholarships going to females and will support a mentorship program in partnership with the ISSA Hygieia Network, the first women's network for the global cleaning community dedicated to the advancement of women in the cleaning industry. As part of the scholarship program, recipients can sign up to be mentored by volunteers from Kimberly-Clark Professional.

"We are beyond thankful to Kimberly-Clark Professional for this generous donation and its dedication to supporting women and cleaning professionals," said Meredith Reuben, chairwoman of ISSA Hygieia Network. "We aim to help all women in the cleaning industry accelerate their careers and achieve their full potential, and with half of these scholarships reaching women, especially those on the front lines of cleaning for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), it will certainly make an incredible impact."

To apply for the scholarship or get more information, visit www.issa.com/kcp-scholarships.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, KleenGuard and Kimtech. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information, visit www.issa.com.

About GBAC

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response, and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, certification, crisis management assistance, and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address, and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, training and certification of individuals, accreditation of companies, and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

[KMB-B]

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Professional