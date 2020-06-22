Kimberly-Clark Professional's Stephen Becker Named CABA Chairman of the Board

ROSWELL, Ga., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Professional and the Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) are pleased to announce Stephen Becker as the CABA Chairman of the Board. Mr. Becker, Associate Director of Platform Commercialization at Kimberly-Clark Professional, succeeds Honeywell's Debra Becker (no relation), the CABA Board Chairwoman since 2017. CABA is an international nonprofit industry association dedicated to the advancement of connected home and intelligent building technologies.

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses around the world to create safe, hygienic, and more productive workplaces. At Kimberly-Clark Professional, Mr. Becker is responsible for launching new platform innovations and solutions focused on smart washroom systems and intelligent building systems. He has more than 20 years of experience developing and commercializing innovative solutions across a wide range of industries – from automotive, currency classification, and vending system management, to IoT systems, and various other network solutions. In his current role, Mr. Becker uses his systems engineering and business acumen to drive platform technology solutions across multiple product segments and product lines.

"I'm excited to represent CABA and Kimberly-Clark Professional as the intelligent building industry works to provide safer, more hygienic and smarter workplaces," said Mr. Becker.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Becker served as Vice-Chair on the CABA Executive Committee for several years. He has also been engaged on many CABA Landmark Research Steering Committees and on the CABA Intelligent Buildings Council. Finally, Mr. Becker has also Chaired one of the CABA Marcomm Planning Working Groups. "I am delighted to welcome Stephen as the new CABA Board Chairman," said Ron Zimmer, CABA President & CEO. "His strong industry experience and business acumen, which have served CABA so well during his time as member of the Executive Committee, will ensure continued dedicated leadership of CABA."

Ron Zimmer recognized Debra Becker her exceptional support for CABA over many years. "Beginning with her leadership of the CABA Intelligent Buildings Council (IBC) and then as CABA Board Chairwoman, CABA is stronger today from Ms. Becker's leadership."

About CABA

CABA is an international not-for-profit industry association dedicated to the advancement of connected home and intelligent building technologies. The organization is supported by an international membership of over 380 organizations involved in the design, manufacture, installation and retailing of products relating to integrated home and building technology. Public organizations, including utilities and government organizations are also members. CABA's mandate includes providing its members with networking and market research opportunities. CABA also encourages the development of industry standards and protocols and leads cross-industry initiatives. More information is available at CABA.org.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, KleenGuard and Kimtech. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com

