Kimberly Green Joins SME Education Foundation Board; Brings Career Education Policy Expertise and Experience

"Our board brings a high level of professional accomplishment and leadership to the Foundation," said Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. "Kim's unique experience and perspective will be invaluable in furthering our mission to inspire, prepare and support young people in manufacturing and engineering fields."

A graduate of Cornell University, Green has worked extensively on national, federal and state policy impacting career technical education. Working closely with Congress, the administration and a broad range of stakeholders, she has, for 28 years, represented the interests of CTE student opportunity and support. In addition to her policy work, Green helped establish, implement and grow The National Career Clusters Initiative; the CTE: Learning that Works for America Campaign; and Without Limits: A Shared Vision for the Future of CTE — all of which are designed to build visibility and support for CTE, while ensuring equity and consistency in the delivery of high-quality programs to learners across the U.S.

The governing body of the Foundation, the board is comprised of leaders from a broad cross-section of industry, academia and community leaders.

"Kim's expertise in areas of policy and philanthropy add much to our board of educational and business-oriented leaders," said 2021 SME Education Foundation Board President Joe Kann. "The Foundation's board and bench are deep, diverse and very accomplished — I'm excited about working with this team."

The SME Education Foundation Board of Directors will assist and support Foundation staff in executing a five-year strategic plan, including its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion for students across all activities and initiatives offered by the SME Education Foundation.

Officer and director photos and biographies are available online at the SME Education Foundation website.

About The SME Education Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of SME, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization serving the manufacturing industry, the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. The Foundation leverages the 90-year history and thought leadership of SME in the manufacturing and engineering industry to provide curated experiences for thousands of high school students at SME conferences and tradeshows and builds hands-on manufacturing programs in high schools across the country. The Foundation also awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to graduating high school seniors and both undergraduate and graduate students. Through its SME PRIME program, the Foundation has reached over 100,000 students in 60 schools across 22 states. All Foundation activities are designed to empower young people to pursue careers in manufacturing and engineering.

Visit the SME Education Foundation at smeeducationfoundation.org. Follow @mfgeducation on Twitter or facebook.com/SME.Education.Foundation.

SOURCE SME Education Foundation

Related Links

http://smeeducationfoundation.org

