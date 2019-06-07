Kimberly R. McGhee is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly R. McGhee is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney for her work at Black and McGhee, A Professional Law Corporation.

Black and McGhee was founded in May of 2014 and services the population of Southern California. The firm specializes in Estate Planning, Trusts and Probate Law, and also focuses on Long Term Care Planning, Elder Law, Conservatorships and a variety of other fields related to senior rights.

Ms. McGhee, an attorney for almost 15 years, is the principal at Black & McGhee. She practices Elder Law, a role that ensures that clients are well-informed to their rights in regards to their properties, finances, care and ultimate estate distribution.

Beginning her education at University of California, San Diego, Ms. McGhee graduated in 2002 with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. She continued on to California Western School of Law where she earned her Juris Doctorate's degree in 2005, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She is certified by the California State Bar of Legal Specialization as a specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law, aCertified Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, and is also a VA Accredited Attorney.

Ms. McGhee is a member of the State Bars of California and Nevada. She is currently the standing President of the Southern California National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Vice Chair of the North County Bar Association California Conference of Delegates. She is also on the board of the Southern Caregiver Resource Center.

In her free time, Ms. McGhee enjoys spending her time involved in the elder care and dementia community, specifically with organizations such as Alzheimer's San Diego.

For more information, please visit http://www.blackandmcghee.com/

