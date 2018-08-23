DICKINSON, Texas, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly T. Dues is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Physician Revenue Cycle Management in recognition of her role as Partner Director of Client Services at Billing Paradise 24/7, Inc.

Established in 2004, Billing Paradise 24/7, Inc is a medical billing, medical transcription, medical summation, medical coding and accounting organization that has become a prevalent nationwide entity. Trusted by over 700 professionals worldwide, the company offers a wide array of services to their clients including support in medical billing, medical coding, EHR support, ICD-10 coding, AR calling, physician billing, claims processing and more. Billing Paradise "pushes the envelope to deliver revenue cycle management services that empowers medical practices to stay on top of financial and regulatory challenges." "We've tailored our services to align with value based care reimbursement models. Our RCM experts offer guidance on selecting and attaining MACRA regulations."The company holds offices across the United States, in locations including California, Florida, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Texas.

Commended for her sixteen years of career experience in the field of Management, Kimberly T. Dues CPC CRC ICD-10CM is revered for her exceptional contributions to the industry. Throughout her eminent career, Mrs. Dues has attained extensive experience in the areas of Physician Revenue Cycle Management and Analysis, Medical Coding/Auditing, Practice Process Analysis Global Team Management and Compliance. Having consulted with medically licensed providers in a variety of medical professional settings and with many provider specialties, Global Team management has been one of Mrs. Dues' strengths and inspirations and she enjoys working with talented and driven individuals generating positive results for clients.

Charitable to several elite organizations, Mrs. Dues served as Former Pool Manager for Dickinson Civic Association, donates monetarily to Salvation Army and St. Jude's via Wolfe Creek Holdings LLC and is a long standing member of AAPC's national organization.

When she is not working, Mrs. Dues enjoys traveling, nature, exercise and spending quality time with her husband and three children.

Mrs. Dues dedicates this recognition to her husband, Wesley, their three children and in loving memory of Carol E. Tyson.

For more information, please visit www.billingparadise.com

