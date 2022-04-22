Kimera® Labs Files Lawsuit against Exocel Bio Inc, CEO for Alleged Theft of Trade Secrets

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 28, 2021, Kimera® Labs Inc. a world leader in placental mesenchymal stem cell derived exosomes, filed a lawsuit as plaintiff in the US District Court for the Southern District of California for alleged theft of trade secrets against San Diego-based Exocel Bio Inc., marketers of the Exovex product.

The lawsuit also named as a party Exocel Bio Inc's CEO Raj Jayashankar as a defendant to Kimera's claim of Theft of Trade Secrets. Duncan Ross PhD, founder and CEO of Kimera® stated "As the first wholly owned manufacturing facility of exosomes for clinical use in the US, launched in 2014, we intend to defend our proprietary intellectual property and trade secrets to the fullest extent of the law against those who wish to misappropriate our methods, education and scientific goodwill to the community."