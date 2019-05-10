Kimmeridge Highlights Why PDC's Self-Selected Peer Group is Not Appropriate

NEW YORK and DENVER, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC ("Kimmeridge" or the "Firm"), beneficial owners of 5.1% of the shares of common stock of PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDCE), today issued a letter to PDC shareholders explaining why PDC's self-selected "peer group" are not appropriate comparators to PDC. A copy of the shareholder letter can be found here: http://kimmeridge.com/pdc_part4

Ben Dell, Founder and Managing Partner of Kimmeridge, said, "We believe that the companies selected by PDC for inclusion in the PDC Peer Group have underperformed primarily due to their poor asset quality and high leverage levels. PDC's portrayal of its performance relative to that of the PDC Peer Group skews the results in favor of PDC, creating the appearance that PDC has performed well.

"In our letter to shareholders, we have identified those companies in the PDC Peer Group that we believe are appropriate comparators, and those that are not, and the related reasons why. We have also assembled our own supplemental peer group of companies that we believe are more similar to PDC than its own selected group, the results of which are set out in the letter.

"You will see that a comparison of PDC's performance versus the Kimmeridge Peer Group paints a picture of a company that struggles to keep up with its similarly situated peers, leading a reasonable shareholder to conclude that PDC's has clearly underperformed relative to peers."

About Kimmeridge Energy

Kimmeridge is a private equity firm, and direct operator, focused on the development of unconventional oil and gas assets at the front-end of the cost curve in the US upstream energy sector. We are also deeply familiar with PDC's core assets in the Permian basin, having owned and operated those assets prior to selling them to PDC in 2016. We are stockholders who believe that public company boards should have meaningful equity ownership and must hold management accountable for performance. We are currently invested in only one public E&P, that being PDC.

