Kin + Carta and Ashling Partners Announce Strategic Partnership at Digital Innovation Summit, FWD20

CHICAGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global consulting firm Kin + Carta, and intelligent automation firm Ashling Partners announced a strategic partnership at Digital Innovation Summit, FWD20.

Kin + Carta and Ashling Partners are partnering to provide a new offering called 3E Automation. The 3E stands for Efficiency, Effectiveness, and Experience.

"The current environment has exposed just how manual our society remains," said Ryan Maguire, CTO at Kin + Carta. "As we continue to rebuild our world with contactless interactions becoming the norm, and distributed workforces becoming the rule rather than the exception, the areas of automation and digitalization have become a top priority for virtually every major firm."

Kin + Carta has core strategies in human-centered design and the applications of computer visioning and natural language technologies to address wide-ranging challenges from predictive yield management in agriculture to call center automation. Ashling Partners has core strengths in business process consulting and robotic processes automation.

By combining the firms' respective strengths, the 3E Automation offering can eliminate virtually any inefficient, manual, or analog process that exists either inside an enterprise or as part of an externally-facing customer or client experience.

"Organizations were already looking for ways to create more value for themselves and their customers by leveraging process improvement techniques, automation, and advanced technologies within AI," said Marshall Sied, co-founder of Ashling Partners. "The current situation has only magnified the need to do more with less, and focus on value creation and delivering on business outcomes. Driving a more frictionless experience across customers, employees, and suppliers has never been more critical. This strategic partnership is designed to help organizations act quickly and with scale in mind."

"We view this combined offering as a highly-skilled 'strikeforce,'" said Ryan Maguire, CTO at Kin + Carta. "With the ability to offer both immediate and scaled value, we can drop a team of process experts, designers, and engineering into the organization to identify, redesign, and rebuild a more effective experience for employees and customers alike."

Watch Kin + Carta and Ashling Partners presentation here: https://fwd20.kinandcarta.com/talks/meet-volume-with-velocity-with-ccai/.

About Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta exists to make the world work better.

A global consulting firm built for the 2020s, we make the journey to becoming a digital business tangible, sustainable, and profitable. By building digital twins to replace existing analog processes, designing and launching new digital products and services, and unlocking future innovation through modernization initiatives, Kin + Carta seamlessly integrates the strategic consulting, software engineering, and marketing technology needed to help businesses Make It Happen.

We're organized around three integrated pillars that have been either historically siloed or shoehorned together: Kin + Carta Advise, a tech-centric management consultancy; Kin + Carta Create, a next-gen software engineering studio; and Kin + Carta Connect, a digital marketing agency.

Headquartered out of Chicago and London, our clients have access to a global ecosystem of 1,600 strategists, engineers and creatives across four continents.

About Ashling Partners

Ashling Partners believes that automation drives innovation. With business outcomes and frictionless experiences at our core, we are a technology-enabled services firm that drives efficiency gains and business process improvement through process discovery, process mining, Intelligent Automation, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and targeted Artificial Intelligence (AI). The result is a drive towards continuous process improvement and better employee engagement for our clients.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Ashling Partners works with large, global enterprises and is one of the largest pure-play intelligent automation service firms in the USA.

