Kin + Carta Appoints Wrench as First Chief Connective Officer

LONDON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta, the global connective of strategy, innovation and communications firms, has appointed marketing heavyweight Charlie Wrench as its first Chief Connective Officer.

Wrench will report directly into Kin + Carta chief executive J Schwan. The newly-created role sees Wrench working directly with the heads of Kin + Carta's seven strategic businesses to offer clients seamless digital solutions by curating bespoke teams for each client brief.

Wrench brings nearly four decades of experience and network expertise to the role. His track record includes managing successful relationships with global clients such as Colgate, P&G, and Lufthansa in leadership roles at a diverse set of agencies including Landor Associates, The Engine Group and ROI Communications.

During Wrench's five-year stint as CEO of Landor, he oversaw 22 offices and 900 employees, expanding the Landor network in the Middle East, Asia, India, growing the US footprint in Chicago, and achieving record global revenues 3 years in a row. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Wrench had worked throughout the organisation, as president, chief strategy officer, and managing director London, where Landor UK was twice awarded Marketing magazine's prestigious Agency of the Year Award.

Wrench said: "Kin + Carta's Connective model is incredibly compelling – the agencies that sit under each of the organisation's three pillars of strategic consulting, digital innovation and creative communications are deep specialists in their own right and are already effectively collaborating under the connective ethos. It's a model that's resonating with clients who are serious about deep digital transformation and connected customer experiences. I'm looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and working with all of the business heads to amplify this collaborative approach so it delivers the most compelling solutions efficiently for our clients."

Schwan added: "Charlie combines a deep level of expertise across brand, communications, emerging technology and strategy with a proven track record of bringing the best out of multiple consultancies. His addition is well timed as we seek to accelerate Kin + Carta's continued growth."

SOURCE Kin + Carta

Related Links

https://kinandcarta.com/

