Kin + Carta Obtains Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency

CHICAGO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta announced this week that it has achieved the Microsoft Gold Cloud Competency Status. The global recognition certifies the firm as an official Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, the highest level of the Microsoft Partner Program, and demonstrates Kin + Carta's technical ability to meet the evolving needs of customers in a rapidly-changing digital world.

Achieving Gold Status comes less than a year after establishing an official partnership with Microsoft. The rapid acceleration of status and recognition from the Microsoft team is a testament to the firm's technical capabilities and dedication to the success of their partnerships.

"Becoming a Microsoft Gold-Certified partner is an incredible accomplishment and showcases our commitment to the growth and success of our partnerships," said J Schwan, CEO of Kin + Carta. "We have heavily invested in our skills and value propositions as a firm and will continue to do so as we deepen our global relationship with Microsoft."

In addition to the new Gold Status, Kin + Carta has also recently been named to Microsoft's Top 100 Managed Partners in the US list.

"We are excited to see our hard work and expertise recognized globally," said Schwan. "This is a big milestone for Kin + Carta and we are looking forward to future successes within the Microsoft partnership."

Kin + Carta offers a wide variety of services across the Microsoft portfolio, including digital twin, cloud modernization, application development and enterprise data architecture.

About Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta exists to make the world work better.

A global consulting firm built for the 2020s, we make the journey to becoming a digital business tangible, sustainable and profitable. By building digital twins to replace existing analog processes, designing and launching new digital products and services, and unlocking future innovation through modernization initiatives, Kin + Carta seamlessly integrates the strategic consulting, software engineering and marketing technology needed to help businesses Make It Happen.

We're organized around three integrated pillars that have been either historically siloed or shoehorned together: Kin + Carta Advise, a tech-centric management consultancy; Kin + Carta Create, a next-gen software engineering studio; and Kin + Carta Connect, a digital marketing agency.

Headquartered out of Chicago and London, our clients have access to a global ecosystem of 1,600 strategists, engineers and creatives across four continents.

