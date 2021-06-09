Kin Fund Services Acquires Company Secretarial Business

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin Fund Services (www.kinfundservices.com) has acquired Company Secretarial business Derringtons for an undisclosed sum. The deal adds to Kin's existing service lines of 3rd party fund management, fund administration and compliance consultancy.

Established in 2006, Derringtons provides a broad range Company Secretarial services, ranging from corporate governance advice through to day to day Companies House filings. Clients range from listed investment funds to start-up businesses. The business was founded by Jane Muir, a fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute UK and Ireland (previously known as the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators).

"This acquisition is a natural fit for us and our clients. Kin's overall aim is to make life easier for Venture Capitalists; allowing them to focus on doing deals and allowing them to improve the experience they provide to investors. Particularly with fast growth businesses, founders have rarely got the time, skills or inclination for Company Secretarial work. Being in control of the Company Secretarial work allows us to make sure it is done to a high standard and better support our Asset Manager clients," said Christian Elmes, Kin Co-Principal.

"This transaction is a great step for us. It brings a number of benefits to our existing client base; not least easy access to the broad range of services that Kin provides," said Jane Muir, Derringtons founder.

About Kin Fund Services

Part of Kin Group, the core of the business dates back over ten years. Originally starting out as a placement agent, the business has grown a broad range of fund services. These include Fund Management, Fund Administration, Compliance Consultancy, now Company Secretarial services and other services to be announced later this year.

Unusually for a fund administrator, Kin has invested substantially in building its own proprietary digital infrastructure, rather than outsourcing this to third parties. This allows it to customise and tailor its infrastructure around its clients and give best in class investor experience.

Kin is responsible for providing Custodian, Nominee and Administrator services to many thousands of investors. These range from the British Business Bank, well known global businesses and University endowments, through to private individuals investing a few thousand pounds.

SOURCE Kin Fund Services