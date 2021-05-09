Kinava launches the green-waste-to-biofuel business with Hybrid Hydrothermal Carbonization technology

Korea's Green New Deal Policies focuses on realizing the sustainable growth in economic, social, and environmental sectors under the paradigm change for eco-friendly energy city. As witnessed in several large cities, a circular economic cooperation model is being established to overcome waste problems at the overcrowded cities and industries.

The Korean government is trying to establish a society where waste are recirculated as a resource and their environmental abuse are decreased through "Recirculation Resource Certification System". Established in 2018, the program minimizes the volume of wastes and manages the wastes to reuse them. Moreover, many organic wastes such as wood waste, livestock manure, food waste, sewage sludge, and industrial sludge that used to be dumped in the ocean are now being converted in many different ways to fertilizer or dried biofuel.

However, converting organic waste to solid biofuel usually requires a large investment and operation cost including facilities, equipment, utilities, and energy. Thus, Kinava's new technology of Hybrid Hydrothermal Carbonization (HTC) costs only 1/3 of utilities and energy compared to conventional drying technology. On top of that it effectively addresses the stench problems of stinky organic waste.

Kinava Co. and Korea East-West Power Co. are collaborating on Hybrid Hydrothermal Carbonization Green Pellet Pilot Project, which demonstrates to convert sewage sludge and wood wastes to biosoild fuel at Dangjin Power Plant. High interest in renewable energy by utility company is accelerating waste to energy business and investment from various investors including venture capitals. Specifically, global expansion of the related business is witnessed recently thanks to huge investment and government supports on green energy projects both domestically and internationally.

The demands for the volume reduction of organic wastes, such as sewage sludge, food wastes, and livestock manures, are expanding in the United States as well as conversions to biosolid fuels. Therefore, employing the Hybrid Hydrothermal Carbonization with catalyst developed by Kinava's research team leads to effective treatment processes and outstanding high-caloric and eco-friendly biofuel businesses. It matches perfectly with conventional drying technology if the Hybrid HTC reactor is installed as a pre-processor of the dryer. It actually gives the same effect of double or triple up the capacity of dryer.

The global market for organic waste to energy sector is expected to continuously grow as a core business until 2026, leading to expanded investment in green energy fuel. For more information, please visit Kinava's website. (www.kinava.com)

SOURCE Kinava