KIND Healthy Snacks Founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzky to Receive 2019 Horatio Alger Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced that Daniel Lubetzky, founder and CEO of KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND), has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Lubetzky joins 12 other exceptional business, civic and cultural leaders from across North America in receiving 2019 honors. For more than 70 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing adversities, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable endeavors throughout their lives.

The son of a Holocaust survivor, Mr. Lubetzky's parents immigrated to Mexico after the war. Mr. Lubetzky spent his early years in Mexico City and later relocated to San Antonio, Texas. When he was young, his father told him about his experiences surviving the Dachau concentration camp. Hearing these stories motivated Mr. Lubetzky to help prevent what happened to his dad from happening again to others, and he subsequently dedicated his life's work to making the world a kinder, more inclusive place.

The first person in his family to earn a college degree, Mr. Lubetzky graduated magna cum laude from Trinity University in 1990 and went on to attend Stanford Law School. Post-graduation, with $10,000 to his name, he launched PeaceWorks, a nonprofit organization that aims to bring people in conflict regions together by fostering economic cooperation and shattering cultural stereotypes. In 2004, after becoming frustrated with his own snacking options, Mr. Lubetzky launched KIND. KIND is a not-only-for-profit food company dedicated to creating nutritious and delicious snacks. With $1 million in sales in the first year alone, KIND quickly became one of the fastest-growing U.S. snack companies, and today has more than 70 different offerings – from kid's granola bars to protein bars. Its name – KIND – demonstrates Mr. Lubetzky's belief in the power of kindness and serves as a human attribute to which we can all aspire.

"Daniel defines kindness," said Matthew Rose, president, Horatio Alger Association and 2013 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "His compassion is contagious, and it's no wonder that everything he touches connects people's hearts and tears down the barriers between them. It is a pleasure to induct him as a lifetime Member and I look forward to collaborating with him to enhance the lives of our Scholars."

In addition to serving as a champion for societal change via the for-profit sector, Mr. Lubetzky is also active in the nonprofit sector. In 2002, he founded the OneVoice Movement, an international grassroots effort that amplifies the voices of moderate Israelis and Palestinians seeking to end the conflict. In 2016, he founded The KIND Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to create kinder and more empathetic communities. Under The KIND Foundation, he created Empatico, a $20 million video conferencing tool that connects elementary students around the world. In 2017, Mr. Lubetzky established Feed the Truth, a non-profit to improve public health by making today's food system more transparent. Most recently, he founded the Lubetzky Family Foundation, which is dedicated to finding creative solutions to society's greatest challenges.

"I am inspired by the Horatio Alger Association's investment in the next generation and honored to work alongside this dynamic group of leaders to advance its mission," said Mr. Lubetzky.

Through its Members, Horatio Alger Association aims to educate young people about the limitless opportunities afforded to them by the free-enterprise system. To further this mission, the organization awards scholarships to outstanding high school students who are committed to pursuing higher education and giving back to their communities. Like Association Members, Horatio Alger Scholars have faced significant adversities, but have also displayed unmatched resilience in overcoming their challenges. Since the scholarship program was established in 1984, Horatio Alger Association has provided more than $159 million to students in need, all of which has been funded solely through the generosity of Association Members and friends.

"Mr. Lubetzky's commitment to making the world a more inclusive and understanding place is to be admired," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. "Our Scholars and Members alike will continue to learn from his generous heart and his ability to find connectors between people. It is a privilege to induct him as a 2019 Association Member."

Daniel Lubetzky and the Member Class of 2019 will be formally inducted into the Association on April 4-6, 2019, during the Association's 72nd Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, affording both groups the opportunity to meet and interact as well as exchange stories of hardships and triumphs.

For more information about Horatio Alger Association and its Member Class of 2019, please visit www.horatioalger.org and/or follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #HoratioAlgerAward.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2018, the Association awarded more than $16 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships across the United States and Canada, and also provided college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. Since 1984, the Association has awarded more than $159 million in college scholarships to more than 25,000 deserving young people. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

CONTACT:

Carly Buggy

484-385-2934 (office)

cbuggy@briancom.com

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc.