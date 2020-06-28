KIND Illuminates New York City Skyline as Tribute to Canceled Pride Marches Around the World and to Pay Homage to the LGBTQ Rights Movement

KIND is proud to partner with the Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest organization dedicated to homeless LGBTQ youth, to advocate for those most vulnerable to inequality and discrimination: LGBTQ people of color, especially transgender youth.

"There has never been a more critical time for people to remember how Pride all began," says Alexander Roque, President and Executive Director of the Ali Forney Center. "About 90% of the homeless LGBTQ youth we serve are people of color. The rights our youth have today are because of people, who looked just like them, protested and marched. We're proud to partner with KIND and hope we can bring more awareness during this revolutionary time." ­

In tandem with the light tribute, KIND is offering its special-edition KIND® PRIDE Bar, donating 100% of bar net sales to the Ali Forney Center, with a maximum donation of $50,000, assisting in its efforts to protect and empower homeless LGBTQ youth across the country. KIND's Pride advocacy is part of the KIND Snack & Give Back Project, a multi-year program to inspire kindness and empathy. Since KIND's founding in 2004, KIND has championed kindness as a transformative force for good – it encourages people to step out of their comfort zones, connect in authentic ways and discover each other's humanity.

"KIND is proud to support the global LGBTQ community, its allies, and the important work of the LGBTQ Rights Movement," says Daniel Lubetzky, Founder & Executive Chairman of KIND. "With our light tribute, we seek to keep the spirit of Pride Marches alive while inspiring future generations to continue demanding freedom, respect, and equality for all."

Part of the multi-year KIND Snack & Give Back Project, the second-annual KIND® PRIDE bar incorporates the colors of the Pride flag. The special-edition snack comes in one flavor, Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, and is available on kindsnacks.com, Walmart.com, in store at Wegmans, Duane Reade and New York City corner stores, while supplies last.

For more information on KIND's Pride efforts and to view the light tribute livestream, visit kindsnacks.com/pride-lights.html and follow @KINDSnacks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

