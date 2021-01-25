KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Invests in Quevos Following Shark Tank Deal

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky has invested in Quevos, a brand of fun and flavorful snacks whose first ingredient is egg whites. As announced on ABC's Shark Tank, Lubetzky will partner with budding entrepreneurs, Quevos Founders Nick Hamburger and Zack Schreier, to help more people discover their introductory line of high protein, high fiber, low carb snacks in bold flavors including Honey Mustard, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Onion, Sweet Barbecue, Quevos Rancheros, Dill Pickle, and Mesquite BBQ.

Lubetzky's investment is a vote of confidence for both Quevos' snacks and co-founders Hamburger and Schreier, who impressed Lubetzky with their entrepreneurial spirit and life-long friendship turned partnership. Leveraging his experience growing KIND from a small startup into a multi-billion-dollar global health and wellness brand, Lubetzky will help Hamburger and Schreier pursue their shared vision to bring the nutritional value of egg whites to new forms of satisfying snacks.

Says KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky, "I am excited to help Nick and Zack fulfill Quevos' potential. They have created a very cool and differentiated product with huge mainstream appeal. And I love that they've been best friends and partner entrepreneurs since childhood."

A Type 1 diabetic, Schreier conceived of the idea for Quevos after tasting the crispy leftovers of an egg white omelet and discovering they could crunch just like the chips he was unable to enjoy. Together, Hamburger and Schreier experimented for two years before arriving at the product of their dreams. Now the pair looks forward to partnering with Lubetzky to introduce Quevos to more people seeking healthful snacking options that satisfy both their cravings and nutritional needs.

Say Nick and Zack, "Daniel is a partner and mentor who has been in our shoes building a health and wellness brand from the ground up through every stage of growth. We went into the Tank dreaming of making a deal with him, and can't believe we did! We're so excited to learn from him and to collaborate on helping more people enjoy Quevos!"

Quevos can be found online at Quevos.com and Amazon.com and in store at Wegmans, Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Illinois stores, and other retail locations across the country. Shoppers can choose from both Keto-friendly and classic flavors sold at $14.99 USD for a pack of five bags. Classic Quevos flavors provide 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber and Keto flavors deliver 8 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and only 4 grams of net carbs.

About Quevos

Childhood friends Nick Hamburger and Zack Schreier came up with the idea for Quevos after Zack, a Type 1 diabetic, discovered the fun of snacking on the crispy pieces of an omelet left over on the pan. Now, the pair are bringing the nutritional power of egg whites to snacks featuring bold flavors that make healthy snacking satisfying. With their introductory line high protein, high fiber, and low carb, as well as gluten and grain free chips in six bold flavors, Quevos has created the world's first-ever chips made from egg whites. Quevos come in four Keto Flavors which have only a few net carbs, and two Classic Flavors. Learn more at www.Quevos.com.

About Daniel Lubetzky

KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky is a social entrepreneur working to build bridges across lines of difference. With the introduction of KIND's fruit and nut bars in 2004, Daniel created an entirely new snacking category. He has since grown KIND into a multi-billion-dollar global health and wellness brand known for its promise to lead with nutritionally dense ingredients and for its mission to make the world a little kinder. The son of a Holocaust survivor, Daniel's civic initiatives OneVoice, Empatico, and the Frontline Impact Project seek to increase appreciation for our shared humanity. Daniel is the author of The New York Times bestseller Do the KIND Thing and a recurring shark on Shark Tank. Learn more at daniellubetzky.com and follow Daniel at @daniellubetzky.

About Equilibra

Equilibra Partners Management (Equilibra) is the family office of Daniel Lubetzky, Founder and Executive Chairman of KIND. Building on Daniel's experience launching KIND from one out-of-the-box idea into a multi-billion-dollar global health and wellness brand, Equilibra partners with entrepreneurs to help them grow successful businesses that generate enduring value. Equilibra values innovation with integrity and deploys its best-in-class team to help entrepreneurs build brands with the power to change people's lives for the better. Learn more at www.equilibra.us.

