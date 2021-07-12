Kindbody Launches Full-Service Mobile Fertility Clinic in Denver to Increase Access to Fertility and Family-Building Services

With two fully outfitted exam rooms and state-of-art ultrasound equipment, the Denver mobile clinic offers full-service fertility assessments and patient care throughout a fertility cycle, including morning monitoring and physician consultations. The mobile clinic has the same award-winning design of Kindbody's signature retail locations, all of which provide preconception through postpartum care in convenient, tech-enabled spaces.

As both a fertility benefit manager and direct provider of high quality care, Kindbody leverages proprietary technology to deliver a seamless patient experience and clinical excellence at lower costs. In addition to its mobile clinics, retail locations, and telehealth offering, Kindbody has a robust partner network of 300+ clinics worldwide.

The Denver mobile clinic is part of Kindbody's growing fleet of mobile care units designed to increase accessibility to fertility and family-building services. The innovative mobile solution allows the company to enter new markets with speed and efficiency, while enabling easy access to onsite care for employers and employees. "We know the most important factor for fertility patients is time," said Kindbody President, Annbeth Eschbach. "Our mobile fertility clinic has allowed us to quickly enter and serve the Denver employer and patient population."

The Denver mobile and retail locations will be led by Dr. Malgorzata "Gosia" E. Skaznik-Wikiel, a board-certified Reproductive Endocrinologist who completed her postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School and fellowship at the University of Colorado. Most recently, Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel served as an Assistant Professor and Fertility Specialist at the University of Colorado Denver, serving thousands of local Denverites over her seven years there.

"Kindbody's philosophy and mission strongly align with my own philosophy of patient care," said Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel. "I believe that everyone, regardless of background or economic status, deserves easy access to fertility education, comprehensive care, and affordable treatment options. Kindbody is changing the future of reproductive care for the better. Their holistic model and convenient location in Cherry Creek North fill a major need in Denver."

Denver is Kindbody's fourth new market opening in 2021 and tenth in total, with 13 locations scheduled to open by year-end, including Orlando, Denver, and Minneapolis. The company already owns and operates locations in Austin, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Princeton, with a dozen additional openings in 2022. The news of Kindbody's mobile expansion in Denver comes on the heels of its $62 million Series C fundraise.

To kick-off the launch of the Denver mobile fertility clinic, Kindbody will be offering complimentary fertility hormone AMH tests and consultations from 8am to 5pm MST on Tuesday, July 13th. Nearly 400 AMH appointments for opening day have already been booked, reflecting the demand in the market, with walk-ins accepted per availability. To schedule an appointment at the Denver mobile clinic, visit kindbody.com/book-appointment-denver .

About Kindbody

Kindbody provides fertility, gynecology, and family-building services at 300+ locations including mobile clinics, signature clinics, and partner clinics. With a mission to deliver a more welcoming, inclusive experience for all, Kindbody leverages proprietary technology to enable high-touch care and superior outcomes at lower prices. Founded in 2018 by CEO Gina Bartasi, Kindbody has raised a total of $122 million in funding from leading investors including Claritas Capital, Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Capital, Rock Springs Capital, TQ Ventures and NFP Ventures. Its leadership team is rounded out by President, Annbeth Eschbach; Chief Financial Officer, Meredith Whitney; Chief Business and Legal Officer; Shilpa Patel; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Westphal; Chief Commercial Officer, Cindy Gentry; Founding Physician, Dr. Fahimeh Sasan; and, Chief Technology Officer, Richard Forsythe.

