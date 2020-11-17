Kindbody Opens State-Of-The-Art Fertility Lab in the Heart of New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a fast growing health and technology company, announced today the opening of its newest full-service women's health and fertility clinic in New York City at 16 East 40th Street, just steps away from the historic New York Public Library. The opening marks the company's second New York location and fifth in total, all providing preconception through postpartum care directly to employers and consumers.

Kindbody is reinventing care by delivering a seamless patient experience through convenient brick-and-mortar locations, telemedicine, mobile pop-ups, and a partner network of 200+ clinics across the country. In addition to the latest New York location, the company owns and operates multiple locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New Jersey, with plans to further accelerate expansion in the next two years.

"What patients really want is convenience and affordability without compromising quality, outcomes, or success," said Annbeth Eschbach, Kindbody President. "This new location allows us to continue executing on our vision of a differentiated patient experience where everything is digital-first, and where both hospitality and convenience are prioritized. Patients check in via our proprietary patient portal and are seen within 15 minutes of their appointment 95% of the time. Our NPS remains high at 88 across all locations because we're able to control for service, outcomes and costs."

Growth in the fertility industry continues to thrive despite the global pandemic as more couples and individuals who have contemplated building a family now say they have the time and desire to pursue treatment. In addition, the recently passed New York State IVF and Fertility Preservation Law , as well as more self-insured employers sponsoring coverage, have contributed to double-digit annual growth in IVF patient numbers in the city and state.

The 40th and Fifth Avenue Bryant Park location was selected for its accessibility to commuters coming from Penn Station and Grand Central Station. With 32 employer customers representing 150,000 covered lives, Kindbody's expansion was needed to serve the growing demand.

Kindbody's clinical excellence is led by Dr. Lynn Westphal, Chief Medical Officer, who said, "What's unique about Kindbody is that our proprietary technology, including our patient portal and EMR (Electronic Medical Record), integrates with the medical equipment so that patients actually see their progress when I do. The ultrasound results feed automatically into the EMR to increase efficiency and reduce mistakes, and bloodwork is run onsite for more expedient results. The lab is an extension of that automation, high-quality care and seamless experience. Instead of going into a hospital or medical office building, all procedures are done onsite, with a calming transfer room to ease nerves."

"It seems crazy to be expanding during COVID, but patients are insisting on a new way of care - one that replaces the paternalistic nature that's long existed in healthcare," added Gina Bartasi, Kindbody Founder and CEO. "Building families, or preserving the right to build a family in the future, is what fuels our team. We will continue to work with employers to add benefits and open new locations to serve the needs of our patients and partners."

