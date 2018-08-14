Kindbody Purchases Cloud-Based Software From IVFqc

New York City-based Althea Science was founded in 2013 to develop flexible web applications for clinical specialists with the goal of assisting efficiency, individualism, and reporting capabilities. Cohen, who is a pioneer in embryology techniques, said about the transaction, "We're really excited about Kindbody's plan to reinvent women's healthcare and overhaul all aspects of patient care. Clinical information should be used to seamlessly connect the patient with their care in a manageable way."

Kindbody is building a national network of boutique women's healthcare facilities through pop-up and brick-and-mortar locations, with technology and patient experience at its core. The company launched earlier this month with two mobile events in Flatiron and Southampton, NY, with others recently announced for Midtown Manhattan, August 22nd, and Downtown San Francisco next month. Its first location is at 693 Fifth Avenue, NY. It plans to rebrand and rollout the new EMR to each of their locations, further developing integrations with third-parties, and designing a proprietary, branded patient portal that will complement the in-clinic experience.

Joanne Schneider, Co-Founder and Head of Product at Kindbody, said, "It's time for the EMR to be more than just a time-wasting filing cabinet. EMRs should help improve patient care. This isn't window dressing on the same old industry. We are rethinking how decisions get made, and giving technology and data a central role."

Schneider added, "Jacques deeply understands fertility clinician decision-making, and has built a product focused on data extraction from the very beginning. This is an opportunity for true vertical integration: a single team that owns data, operations, and technology." Co-Founder and Head of Lab and Clinical Services, Cynthia Hudson, commented, "Kindbody's new EMR is a critical foundation in building a centralized data platform, allowing for standardized decision-making, and building predictive protocols to define and scale best practices."

"I've had the pleasure of knowing Jacques for almost a decade and have enormous respect for his commitment to innovation in the industry. We agree that real change in healthcare must start with technology," commented Gina Bartasi, Founder and CEO of Kindbody, "This is our first new product addition, but it will certainly not be our last. We view technology as a competitive moat."

About Althea Science and IVFqc:



Althea Science™ was founded in 2013 to provide Web App services to reproductive specialists involved in human reproduction. Our goal is to assist efficiency, effectiveness, and reporting capabilities, with consideration to the differences in national and international standards. IVFqc Apps are novel solutions to providing a method of recording and testing activities for assisted reproductive technology clinics. Visit www.ivfqc.com and for inquiries, contact Mary Ann Szvetecz, maryann@embryos.net.

About Kindbody:



Kindbody is reinventing women's healthcare for the modern woman, starting with fertility and wellness services. Through a national network of boutique locations, Kindbody is bringing together clinical excellence, best-in-class technology, and accessible pricing — connecting the full patient experience in one, intuitive platform. Visit www.kindbody.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:



Rebecca Silver, Director of Marketing



rebecca.silver@kindbody.com



(609) 947-0793

SOURCE Kindbody

Related Links

https://www.kindbody.com/

