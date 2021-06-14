Kinder Bueno Is Celebrating National Selfie Day With 'Buenobot,' A New Red Carpet-Inspired Instagram Filter Inspired By Celebrity Videographer Expert Cole Walliser

The new buenobot by Kinder Bueno Instagram filter allows fans to savor and share the Kinder Bueno experience by snapping gorgeous, slow-motion selfies complete with the ability to zoom in for star treatment.

"I literally jumped at the chance to team up with Kinder Bueno and celebrate National Selfie Day with my favorite chocolate bar," said filmmaker Cole Walliser. "I can't wait for people to experience this cool new filter on Instagram. It adds an element of glam to selfies while slowing down to savor every bite."

To access the filter, follow @KinderBuenoUS on Instagram, open the Instagram story camera and tap the buenobot in the effect tray. Followers can enjoy special effects including branded glitter sparkles activated with a head tilt and sparkles that magically appear on screen with a smile. Fans are encouraged to stop and savor their "Life Gets Bueno" moments by using the buenobot Instagram filter with #MyBuenoMoment.

In addition to launching buenobot, Kinder Bueno, which recently landed in the top 10 of IRI's 2020 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters report, is bringing its expectation-defying taste experience to a perfectly sharable form with the new Kinder Bueno Mini. Kinder Bueno Mini features the same sensational taste and texture of Kinder Bueno, just in mini format. Each package includes individually wrapped, bite-size pieces, making it easy to share with friends and family.

"We've had an incredible reception for Kinder Bueno since launching in the U.S. almost two years ago and now with Kinder Bueno Mini, we are creating more ways for our fans to savor the distinctive crispy-creamy, multi-layered experience of Kinder Bueno," said Catherine Bertrac, SVP Marketing, Kinder North America. "Our new take on Kinder Bueno is perfect for sharing at the end of a delicious meal, or to enjoy with others during movie night thanks to it being bite-sized, and individually wrapped."

Kinder Bueno Mini are available now at retailers nationwide, in 5.7oz Share Packs or 9.5oz Family Packs.

One follow is all it takes to enjoy your own "Life Gets Bueno" moment and stay up-to-date on the latest from @KinderBuenoUS on social.

About Kinder Bueno®

Kinder® is just one of the confectionery brands owned by Italian company, Ferrero Group. Kinder Bueno is a unique chocolate bar with a taste experience that defies expectations. Beneath a blanket of smooth milk chocolate lies a thin, crispy wafer filled with a creamy hazelnut filling, all topped with a delicate, dark chocolate drizzle. Kinder Bueno is satisfying but not heavy, with a texture that is anything but expected. Launched in 1990 and now available in 60 countries around the world from Brazil to Hong Kong to South Africa, Kinder Bueno originated from a desire to provide consumers with a premium, sophisticated chocolate experience. Its introduction to the U.S. market in 2019 follows the incredibly successful launch of Kinder Joy in 2017.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

Contact:

Jaclyn Giuliano

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America

Related Links

http://www.ferreronorthamerica.com

