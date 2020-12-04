Kinder Institute of Life Planning Awards 500 Registered Life Planner® Designations Globally

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Institute of Life Planning announced over 500 advisors globally have earned the prestigious Registered Life Planner® (RLP®) designation.

Known as the human side of financial planning, the visionary concept of Life Planning seeks to discover the deepest and most profound goals of a client through a process of listening and inquiry. Then, using a mix of professional and relationship skills, the Life Planner guides the client to resolve any obstacles, create a plan, and deliver it.

"Human beings, their values and aspiration, are the true focus of financial planning," said George Kinder, the father of the global financial Life Planning movement and founder of Kinder Institute of Life Planning. "Advisors we've trained put their focus where it is meant to be—on their clients, not on products."

"In recent years, the advisory industry has increasingly taken a goals-based approach to managing client portfolios. But goals-based investing doesn't work if advisors can't get a clear understanding of their clients' goals… which is often the case, if only because few people have truly figured out for themselves what their real goals actually are in the first place. George Kinder was a pioneer in crafting a true discovery process that financial advisors can use with their clients to help them articulate the goals that really matter… and the Kinder Institute's recent growth to 500 Registered Life Planners® is a clear signal of the rising demand for a better discovery process that allows advisors to connect more deeply with clients around their goals."

-Michael Kitces, head of planning strategy at Buckingham Wealth Partners and co-founder of XY Planning Network

Kinder Institute of Life Planning provides workshops, intensive trainings, and consulting services to financial advisors worldwide. Founded in 2003 by financial planning thought leader George Kinder, the company has trained over 3,500 professionals in 30 countries on the relationship skills and specific methodology of Life Planning. The Registered Life Planner® (RLP®) designation is awarded to those who complete the entire course of study, including The Seven Stages of Money Maturity® Training, EVOKE® Life Planning Training, and the RLP® mentorship program. Locate a trained professional and learn more at www.KinderInstitute.com.

