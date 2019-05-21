Kinder Joy® Celebrates Its U.S. Birthday Through A Partnership With The Birthday Party Project To Support The Hosting Of Birthday Parties For Children Living In Homelessness And Transitional Living Facilities

CHICAGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Joy®, the uniquely surprising treat made especially for kids with parents in mind, is commemorating its second birthday by partnering with The Birthday Party Project™, a non-profit organization that spreads joy by hosting monthly birthday parties for children living in homeless and transitional living facilities. Through the partnership, Kinder Joy® is helping to bring the magic of birthdays to children experiencing homelessness by donating $50,000 to sponsor birthday parties for hundreds of children in shelters across the country.

Kinder Joy is encouraging fans to join The Birthday Party Project's Share Your Birthday™ movement which encourages supporters to share their joy on their birthdays. Whether it is asking for donations in lieu of gifts, using social media to raise money, or collecting party supplies, the #ShareYourBirthday program helps bring the joy of birthdays to children experiencing homelessness. Learn more about this partnership and how you can share your birthday at https://www.kinder.com/us/en/the-birthday-party-project .

"Kinder Joy believes shared little moments have the power to grow into meaningful and long-lasting memories. That's why we are so excited to partner with The Birthday Party Project and help children feel celebrated on their special day. Supporting this organization is a great way for everyone to experience the joy of giving back," said Noah Szporn, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder®, North America.

In addition to the monetary donation, Ferrero employees are volunteering their time to work alongside The Birthday Party Project by hosting birthday parties at family centers in U.S. cities where Ferrero does business. Yesterday, Paul Chibe, President and CEO of Ferrero North America, joined Szporn and other Ferrero employees to host a birthday party celebration at the Primo Center for Women and Children in Chicago, IL.

"At The Birthday Party Project™, our mission is to bring joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of birthdays," said Paige Chenault, CEO of The Birthday Party Project™. "We are excited to partner with Ferrero and its Kinder Joy® brand to celebrate children, community and joy."

Kinder Joy®, which launched in the U.S. in 2017, is one of the portfolio of brands owned by Ferrero, the confectionery company known for Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates, Tic Tac® mints, and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® Treat + Toy comes in a plastic egg-shaped package that is comprised of two separately sealed halves -- one half of the egg contains a delicious treat and the other half of the egg contains an exciting surprise toy.

Consumers can visit www.Kinder.com for more information about the brand, as well as check out Kinder US Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for additional updates. For more information on volunteer and donation opportunities visit www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org

About Kinder®

Kinder® is the second largest chocolate brand in the world and is just one of the confectionery brands that are owned by the family-owned Italian company, Ferrero Group. Created in 1968, Kinder® Chocolate originated from a desire to offer children a chocolate that is specially made for them. Ferrero introduced American consumers to the Kinder® brand through Kinder Joy®, Treat + Toy comes in a plastic egg-shaped package that is comprised of two separately sealed halves -- one half of the egg contains a delicious treat; the other half of the egg contains an exciting surprise toy. Kinder Joy® has a wide range of surprise toys developed by an expert team of designers to maximize playtime between parents and kids and encourage creativity for children over three years of age.

About Ferrero®

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionery market, with global sales of over $12 billion, distribution across over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries.

Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with TIC TAC® mints and continues to bring U.S. families joy through FERRERO ROCHER® fine hazelnut chocolates, NUTELLA® The Original Hazelnut Spread®, KINDER JOY® treat and toy, and FANNIE MAY chocolates. For more information, follow us at @FerreroUSA.

About The Birthday Party Project

The Birthday Party Project brings joy to homeless children through the magic of birthdays. The Birthday Party Project host 47 monthly themed parties in 15 different cities, all are 100% volunteer run. Since 2012 The Birthday Party Project has celebrated over 8,500 birthdays with over 50,000 children in attendance. For more information, visit www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org or follow us @thebirthdaypartyproject.

Media Contact: Hugh McMullen, HMcMullen@golin.com, 212-373-6086

SOURCE Kinder