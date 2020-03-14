Kindergarteners Can Code?! Code Ninjas Launches New JR. Program for Kids Ages 5 and Up

PEARLAND, Texas, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's tots are known to be tech-savvy and can navigate a smart phone, tablet or browser with ease – so much so, that now it is no longer a recommendation, but an expectation that a child entering kindergarten should be proficient in each of these skills. Today, the world's largest and fastest growing coding franchise, Code Ninjas, announced the launch of its new curriculum – Code Ninjas JR – to help these younger kids even further advance their technological skills.

Code Ninjas JR., developed in partnership with codeSpark Academy, will combine the highly accessible and powerful coding platform with the hands-on activities, guidance and live interaction offered at Code Ninjas. The new curriculum, spearheaded by Code Ninjas' Vice President of Education, Grant Smith, targets kids aged 5-9. Reading skills are not required for the new program, which allows younger children enrolled in courses as early as kindergarten and those with learning disabilities to have access to learn logic, problem solving, and teamwork skills early-on.

"Kids are already using technology at a young age – some can even navigate it better than their parents! With this in mind, we wanted to give these younger kids a chance to add to their already-impressive skillset by giving them a chance to explore computer programming," said Code Ninjas' Vice President of Education, Grant Smith. "Our goal is to help build up a new generation of kids who can become technology creators vs. just consumers, ultimately giving them a leg up in driving technological innovation early-on."

Code Ninjas encourages families to incorporate STEM education into their routine throughout the school year. With a robust, nine-belt curriculum inspired by martial arts, Code Ninjas keep kids excited and engaged, while parents see their children gain life-changing STEM skills. Parents across the country have witnessed firsthand how Code Ninjas has transformed their children in a fun, educational setting.

"Code Ninjas continues to thrive at the forefront of the edutainment industry by giving kids the tools that they need to pave the way for a successful future," said Code Ninjas co-founder and CEO David Graham. "We are thrilled to add Code Ninjas JR. to our curriculum and look forward to playing our part in making an impact on even more kids around the world."

For more information about Code Ninjas or to find your nearest location, please visit codeninjas.com.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise, and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers, kids ages 5-14 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and problem solving. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit codeninjas.com .

SOURCE Code Ninjas

Related Links

http://codeninjas.com

