Kindred Biosciences to Participate in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference, Stifel 2019 Dental & Veterinary Conference and 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will participate in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference taking place May 22nd in Beverly Hills, the Stifel 2019 Dental & Veterinary Conference taking place May 29th in New York, and the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational taking place June 4th in Bel-Air, CA.

During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, including the launch of KindredBio's first product, key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Conference Details:

B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference



Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2019



KindredBio participant: Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer



Presentation time: 1:00 - 1:25 PM PT



Location: The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Room 4



Webcast URL: Click here



Stifel 2019 Dental & Veterinary Conference



Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019



KindredBio participant: Denise Bevers, President and Chief Operating Officer



Presentation time: 10:00 - 10:25 AM ET



Location: The Pierre Hotel, Grand Ballroom



Webcast URL: Click here



9th Annual LD Micro Invitational



Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019



KindredBio participant: Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer



Presentation time: 10:20 - 10:40 AM PT



Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Bel-Air, Track 1



Webcast URL: Click here



Archived versions of the above webcasts will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.



About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. KindredBio's first approved drug is Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the management of weight loss in cats.



For more information or to download the corporate presentation, visit www.KindredBio.com/LearnMore. Stay connected with KindredBio on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/KindredBio.



Important Safety Information

Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) is for topical use in cats only under veterinary supervision. Do not use in cats with a known hypersensitivity to mirtazapine or any of the excipients or in cats treated with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). Not for human use. Keep out of reach of children. Wear gloves to apply and wash hands after. Avoid contact with treated cat for 2 hours following application. The most common adverse reactions include application site reactions, behavioral abnormalities (vocalization and hyperactivity) and vomiting. Please see the full Prescribing Information.



Contact

Katja Buhrer

katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com

(917) 969-3438

