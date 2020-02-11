Kindred extends partnership with Pala Interactive LLC in Indiana and Iowa

Pala Interactive will provide the Kindred Group with its proprietary technology and services, including player account management platform, sports betting content from Kambi, a full suite of marketing technology and online casino products as and when regulations allow.

"It has been a pleasure to launch the Kindred Group in Pennsylvania," said Jim Ryan, CEO Pala Interactive. "We are incredibly proud that such an innovative company has trusted our flexible and capable Gaming Platform to grow their business in Indiana and Iowa."

SVP Kindred US Manuel Stan commented that "Kindred is delighted with the successful implementation of Pala's Online Gaming Platform in Pennsylvania and Pala Interactive was the obvious choice when we decided to enter new U.S. states."

