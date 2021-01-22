Kindred Group - Unibet launches Eagles Online Slot - first ever professional sports themed slot in the US

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibet announces the launch of "Eagles Online Slot", the first ever professional sports themed slot in the US. Continuing their successful collaboration with the Philadelphia Eagles and Pala Interactive, Unibet has put together a gaming experience unlike any other for their customers in Pennsylvania.

On the heels of the successful launch of the first ever professional sports themed casino game in the US with "Eagles Blackjack", Unibet has now brought the same level of excitement to slots with the launch of "Eagles Online Slot", a jackpot game that gives players a chance to win big while enjoying their favorite team.

Made possible by Unibet's partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles for both Casino and Sportsbook, it is the first time a slot game will be Philadelphia Eagles themed. The game will be available on the Unibet Betting & Casino mobile app and pa.unibet.com for customers in Pennsylvania.

"With the tremendous response we have seen to the release of `Eagles Blackjack', we are thrilled to be able to deliver a second sports-themed game to the Pennsylvania market, this time within the slot category. The partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to be a source of innovation and delight to fans and customers of both organizations, and we are excited for what the future holds," says Jonathan Aiwazian, VP Product US.

"When we launched `Eagles Blackjack' earlier this season with Unibet, we were thrilled to see the enthusiasm around it and how quickly Eagles fans responded to the online game experience," said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles. "We are always seeking new and creative ways to connect with Eagles fans throughout the year. We are excited to roll out `Eagles Online Slot' to fans and look forward to growing our innovative partnership offerings with Unibet."

