Kindred Group Signs U.S. Partnering Agreement with Mazooma

Global Leader in Online Sports Betting and iGaming to launch in U.S. with Mazooma's eCheck Select Payment Technology

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Mazooma, the trusted source for verified bank payments in online sports betting and igaming, is the U.S. ACH provider for global industry leader Kindred, it was announced today.

"We're proud to be selected as the ACH technology partner for Kindred Group's U.S. launch and ongoing operations," said Jamie MacKay, CEO, Mazooma. "With eCheck Select to power positive user experiences, Mazooma continues to reimagine online payments with a focus on technological innovation."

Manuel Stan, SVP USA, Kindred Group said, "Our deal with Mazooma underlines our commitment to giving our customers excellent igaming experiences. Its best-in-breed technology for verified bank payments made Mazooma our partner of choice."

Leading the way for online sports betting payments is eCheck Select's real-time ability to verify bank-level data–specifically consumer identification and account information. At the time of transaction, eCheck Select can confirm a consumer's account balance and process the payment or terminate it when there are insufficient funds.

Payment interruptions hurt the entire experience of online betting, and with the limited acceptance of credit cards in the space, Kindred and other operators need payment solutions that deliver extensive consumer and bank acceptance. eCheck Select supports real-time verification and payments from every bank and financial institution in the U.S.

Real-time verification provides operators with rich consumer data, reducing fraud and customer service issues that might result days later from the traditional ACH channel, and will enable Kindred to confirm payment in real time. As a payment provider for Kindred, Mazooma's eCheck Select optimizes the online sports betting experience from start to finish.

A Supreme Court decision on May 14, 2018 cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, driving the momentum for this new segment of online igaming to emerge and Mazooma's eCheck Select is a first mover.

About Mazooma (www.mazooma.com)

Mazooma, Inc. is an innovative financial technology company that enables licensed online gaming merchants in regulated U.S. markets access to the banking system for reliable and secure consumer financial data intelligence and payment processing. Since launching its first product in 2009, Mazooma's patented online banking verification technology has been used by millions of consumers and can be found on the checkout of every regulated igaming operator in the country.

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe and Australia, offering over 23 million customers across 11 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs about 1,400 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a founding member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of ESSA (sports betting integrity). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.

