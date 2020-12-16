KindredBox Announces the Launch of Its New Digital Legacy Planning Service

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology and digital portfolios have become one of the largest aspects of our society and individual identities, but they are also the most forgotten aspects of estate planning for most families today. KindredBox has announced the launch of an online service that aims to bridge this gap, removing the burden of gaining access to online accounts and digital assets after the death of a loved one.

KindredBox was created with one specific purpose: to help families and individuals have a plan in place for when a loved one passes away.

With KindredBox, you can provide critical information to your loved ones regarding online accounts and passwords, essential documents, and any other details or instructions that will make life easier for your family in the future. You can also include your final wishes and letters to loved ones. The software features a very user-friendly, step-by-step process for organizing all of this information, creating a detailed plan that can be accessed and updated anytime from anywhere.

This is the solution to lost family documents, misplaced wills, locked online accounts, and so much more. KindredBox offers a level of organization that the estate planning industry has been lacking for quite some time. There is so much information that is needed by one's survivors in addition to the standard will and trust.

KindredBox allows you to designate trustees to be granted access to your KindredBox after you have passed away. A customized lockout period adds an extra layer of security, and once that time has passed, your trustees will be granted access to your KindredBox account.

KindredBox features best-in-class encryption and two-factor authentication, along with a host of other security measures that keep your critical information safe.

To learn more, visit www.KindredBox.com.

About KindredBox

KindredBox was originally created in 2014 with the objective to facilitate an easier transition for surviving family members experiencing the loss of a loved one. Our team of software developers, designers, and cloud storage security experts have created the most user-friendly platform available for end of life planning. We are proud to provide a one-stop solution for all of your most important information – a roadmap to help your family better navigate through your digital legacy after you are gone. Visit www.KindredBox.com to begin planning today.

