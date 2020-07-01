Kinecta Federal Credit Union Announces 2020 Scholarship And Teaching Grant Winners

"Kinecta Federal Credit Union is committed to helping students reach their full potential and teachers enhance their classroom offerings," said Latrice McGlothin, Community Engagement Officer, Kinecta. "We are proud to offer more than $28,000 in total to these deserving individuals especially during a time their achievements may have been overshadowed by recent events."

To date, Kinecta has awarded more than $224,000 to help 99 students towards a higher education and 25 teachers fund classroom projects through its "Youth Scholarships and Teaching Grants for Growth" program. Winners were chosen by the Scholarship Program Selection Committee composed of 20 Kinecta employees. Eligible students submitted a written essay on a personal experience and how it influenced their development. Applications were scored based on the essay, community involvement, GPA, awards and achievements, extracurricular activities, and SAT or equivalent.

The teachers' grants were awarded based on information provided in the application, number of students impacted and project creativity.

A list of scholarship and grant winners can be found at https://www.kinecta.org/2020_Student_Scholarship_Winners/

