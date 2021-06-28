Kinecta Federal Credit Union Announces 2021 Youth Scholarship And Teaching Grant Winners

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union has announced the winners of its highly anticipated 2021 "Youth Scholarships and Teaching Grants for Growth" program. After receiving 128 scholarship and 30 teaching grant applications, eight students and six teachers were selected to receive $2,000 each.

Additionally, the Board of Directors for Innovision Society, an affiliate of Kinecta dedicated to financial empowerment, awarded five more Kinecta student applicants a $2,000 scholarship each.

This was also the first year Kinecta Executives provided a $5,000 scholarship to help the child of a Kinecta employee with tuition expenses. The company's inaugural REDCAP scholarship was created to reflect Kinecta's core values (Resourceful, Ethical, Dependable, Caring, Accountable, Passionate).

Kinecta leaders honored all of the winners during a recent virtual awards reception.

"Kinecta is committed to helping students reach their full potential and teachers enhance their classroom offerings," said Latrice McGlothin, Executive Director, Kinecta Community Foundation. "We are proud to offer over $40,000 in total to these deserving individuals especially during a time their achievements may have been overshadowed by the pandemic."

Over the past 15 years, Kinecta has awarded nearly $265,000 to help 109 students towards a higher education and 30 teachers fund classroom projects through its "Youth Scholarships and Teaching Grants for Growth" program.

Winners were chosen by the Scholarship Program Selection Committee composed of 20 Kinecta employees. Eligible students submitted a written essay on one positive outcome they received that came from the pandemic. Applications were scored based on the essay, community involvement, GPA, awards and achievements, and extracurricular activities.

The teachers' grants were awarded based on educational program vision, the creativity of the project, and the number of students impacted.

A list of scholarship and grant winners can be found at https://www.kinecta.org/community/scholarships.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.4 billion and 285,000 member-owners. Our 800+ employees serve members from 31 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion to Northern California, New York, and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top South Bay credit union for the past 10 years, and Kinecta was voted Easy Reader's 2020 "Best of the Beach" Credit Union.

