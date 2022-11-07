Kinecta Federal Credit Union Honored by The California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues

Kinecta wins Social Impact Award for serving local communities

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union, a leading financial services provider, was honored with the Social Impact Award. Kinecta won this honor through The California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, and was presented with the award at the 48th annual League Awards during the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues' REACH Conference.

This award recognizes individuals and credit unions that demonstrate an unyielding dedication to building stronger communities and improving members' lives through actions such as financial education, wellness, social responsibility, mentorship, and/or diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

"We are dedicated to supporting our employees, members and communities with the mission of making a difference in the lives of those in need," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta, Keith Sultemeier. "It's an honor to be recognized for our efforts. Kinecta is proud of our devoted employees without whom none of this would be possible."

Kinecta's kindness and dedication to fostering growth in their communities is a continuous commitment to supporting initiatives such as providing scholarships for students and teachers; donating backpacks and school supplies to less fortunate youth; hosting annual holiday food drives; and donating over $880,000 to nonprofit organizations. Kinecta team members also frequently volunteer and donate to important charitable causes.

Kinecta is America's 35th largest credit union with $6.6 billion in assets guiding more than 270,000 member-owners to financial security through banking, lending, insurance and wealth services. From free online financial workshops to financial recommendations tailored for individual life events, Kinecta invests heavily in helping members live their best lives.

Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta was honored by The California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, receiving the Social Impact Award. With 31 locations, its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information, visit the website and LinkedIn .

