Kinecta Federal Credit Union Named Great Place to Work for 3rd Consecutive Year

The survey revealed that Kinecta's strengths include a welcoming and great working environment, with 91% of employees feeling a sense of pride in what they do. Additionally, Kinecta's employee-driven volunteerism is appreciated, with 93% of employees stating they feel good about the ways the Credit Union and team contributes to the community. Despite a difficult 2020, Kinecta employees raised more than $630,000 for over 100 charities, volunteering over 4,500 hours of their time at 145 events.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.4 billion and 285,000 member-owners. Our 800+ employees serve members from 31 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area more than 80 years, with recent expansion to Northern California, New York, and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top South Bay credit union for the past 10 years, and Kinecta was voted Easy Reader's 2020 "Best of the Beach" Credit Union.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

