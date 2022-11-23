Kinecta Federal Credit Union Provided Holiday Meals to More Than 1,300 Families in the 49th Annual Holiday Food Drive

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union was joined by community leader Sweet Alice Harris on Sunday, November 20, 2022, to distribute holiday meals to families in South Los Angeles. The 49th annual holiday food drive aided more than 1,300 families at distribution events in Southern California and Rochester, New York.

More than $70,000 was raised through donations from vendors, employees, members and local community members. Kinecta then partnered with over 30 community-based organizations throughout Los Angeles County and Rochester, New York to select families. Each family received a bag of traditional Thanksgiving food items, such as rice and stuffing mix, along with a $75 store gift card to help complete their holiday meal.

"In this time of healing and rebuilding, it is encouraging to see people helping people," said Kinecta Community Foundation Executive Director Latrice McGlothin. "We are deeply grateful for our vendors, staff, members, families and friends that donated money and time to make this food drive a success."

The 2022 community-based organizations who participated include Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center, Athens Park Tiny Tots, Centro de Niños, Inc., City of Hawthorne Project Gobble, Community's Child, Drew League Foundation, Eastside Riders Bike Club, El Centro Del Pueblo, El Nido Family Center, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Good Faith Baptist Church, Hawthorne President's Council, Jefferson Elementary, Jesse Owens Park Community, King Drew Magnet Medical High School, LAPD Cadets - Southeast Division, Metro LA Region of Los Angeles Church of Christ, N. Pasadena Church of Christ, Our Lady of Victory Elementary School, Parents of Watts, Para Los Niños, Richstone Family Center, Sacred Heart Community Service, Salvation Army, South Bay Family Health Center, St. Albert the Great, St. Lawrence Elementary School, St. Odilia's Elementary School, Thomas House Family Shelter, Verbum Dei High School, VFW El Monte Post 10218, Watts/Century Latino Organization and YWCA of Rochester.

Special thank you to this year's sponsors that donated $1,000 or more:

Adidas, Affinity Trusts, Big 5, CFM, Continental Development Corporation, Cook Security Group, Inc., Designory, Diventure Marketing Group, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Goodleap, Grant Thornton, LLP, Innovision Society, Land Gorilla, Inc., L.A. Galaxy, Lumen, Makai Events Inc., Mercury, Meridian Link, Origence, Paloalto Networks, Servion, Inc., SHI International Corp., Skechers, SWBC, Travelers, UNS, Inc., Zest AI.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta has 31 locations and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website.

During 2021, Kinecta, its subsidiaries and employees donated over $880,000 to charitable causes, volunteered over 5,100 hours and participated in over 225 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit kinecta.org/community.

