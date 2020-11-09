Kinecta Federal Credit Union Recognized as Great Place to Work

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ (GPW). To reach GPW certification, anonymous employee feedback was gathered, and a rigorous, data-driven methodology proved 89% of employees consistently have a positive experience at Kinecta, compared to 59% for a typical U.S.-based company.

"We're proud to be a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for the second year in a row," said Keith Sultemeier, President and CEO of Kinecta. "The designation demonstrates our commitment to consistently creating a positive environment where our employees feel welcomed and valued. They in turn are more productive, drive better business results and create a positive experience for our members and the community."

Of all the unique aspects of Kinecta's culture, the survey showed that areas of strength were: opportunity to make a difference, being treated fairly, care and concern for others and a fun and welcoming environment. The survey also revealed that Kinecta's employee-driven volunteerism is appreciated, with 95% of Kinecta employees stating they feel good about ways to contribute to the community. In 2019, Team Kinecta volunteered more than 8,800 hours of their time at more than 180 community events and raised more than $650,000 for more than 150 charities.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is one of the nation's largest credit unions, with approximately $5 billion in assets, 22 branches, two retail mortgage centers, and 255,000 members nationwide. Banking the South Bay for 80 years, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. This year it was named a favorite Credit Union in the South Bay by Daily Breeze readers and Easy Reader's 2020 Best of the Beach best Credit Union in the South Bay.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

