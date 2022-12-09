Kinecta Federal Credit Union Recognized by the 2022 Rochester Choice Awards

Kinecta is a finalist in Rochester Choice Awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Democrat & Chronicle, hosts of the annual Rochester Choice Awards, asked the Rochester community to vote for the best businesses and organizations in the area. Kinecta Federal Credit Union was selected as a finalist for Best Credit Union, meaning many Rochester residents made Kinecta their first choice for their banking needs.

Those organizations selected were chosen by community voting, and once nominated, another round of voting took place to elect the winners. People voted in over 150 categories, including Beauty & Health, Clothing, Dining, Entertainment & Leisure, Home, Home Services & Finance, Kids & Education, Media, People & Places, Services, Shopping, Spirits, Sports, Top Employer, and Vehicles Dealers & Services.

"Kinecta is a new name in the Rochester marketplace following our merger with Xceed Credit Union in 2021. It's an honor to be recognized and it highlights the level of service member-owners receive from our veteran Rochester team and Kinecta's strong commitment to serving the Rochester community," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta, Keith Sultemeier. "Credit unions have a long-standing history of service to their communities, and Kinecta will continue this while fulfilling its mission to help member-owners build financial security and achieve their financial dreams."

As a credit union, Kinecta provides products and services you would find at a traditional bank with more personalized service. Kinecta is dedicated to building stronger communities and improving members' lives through actions such as financial education, wellness, social responsibility, mentorship, and diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Kinecta is America's 35th largest credit union with $6.6 billion in assets helping to guide more than 270,000 members to financial security through banking, lending, insurance and wealth services. From free online financial workshops to financial recommendations tailored for individual life events, Kinecta invests heavily in helping members live their best lives.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta was honored by The California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, receiving the Social Impact Award. Kinecta has 31 locations, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information, visit the website and LinkedIn.

