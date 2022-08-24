Kinecta Federal Credit Union Voted South Bay's Best Credit Union

Daily Breeze readers vote Kinecta as the South Bay's best for financial planning and favorite company for home loans

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daily Breeze and The Beach Reporter, hosts of the annual Reader's Choice South Bay's Best Awards, asked the community to vote for their favorite places to do business, shop and dine in the South Bay and surrounding areas. Kinecta Federal Credit Union was voted best credit union, best for auto loans and the best financial planning company. Additionally, Kinecta received the honor of favorite company for refinancing, home loans and reader's favorite financial advisor. Kinecta was also voted favorite workplace.

"We appreciate the recognition by readers of the Daily Breeze and The Beach Reporter as well as our 270,000 member-owners for over eighty years of loyalty. We've received this award for many years, and it means a lot to us as it comes directly from the community we serve," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta, Keith Sultemeier.

Kinecta has 32 branches in California, New York and New Jersey, including 10 in the South Bay. Throughout its history, the financial institution has been devoted to enriching its members' communities and during 2021, Kinecta, its subsidiaries, and employees donated over $880,000 to charitable causes, volunteered over 5,100 hours and participated in more than 225 community events.

For more information about Kinecta, visit www.kinecta.org.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Forbes awarded Kinecta as a top-ranked credit union in California on its America's Best Credit Unions in Each State 2022 List. Kinecta has 32 locations and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryann Checchi, Interdependence PR

[email protected]

708-420-4776

SOURCE Kinecta Federal Credit Union